Watch Wilco Perform With Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, & Mavis Staples At Sky Blue Sky

News January 19, 2022 12:43 PM By Peter Helman

News January 19, 2022 12:43 PM By Peter Helman

Wilco played the second of three headlining shows at their (nonrefundable) Sky Blue Sky festival at the Hard Rock Hotel resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico last night, and they brought some friends along for the ride: Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, Mavis Staples, James Elkington, Chris Funk, Liam Kazar, Ohmme’s Macie Stewart, and Sima Cunningham all joined the band at various points during the set. Vile sang “Passenger Side,” Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison sang “Pot Kettle Black,” and for the encore, Mavis Staples came out to perform her own Jeff Tweedy-produced “You Are Not Alone” and the Staples Sisters’ “Freedom Highway.” Watch some clips below.

