Melody’s Echo Chamber is back, baby! The French psych-pop artist Melody Prochet releases new music at a very deliberate pace, and we haven’t heard from her since she came out with her sophomore LP Bon Voyage in 2018. But later this year, she’s coming back with a new album called Emotional Eternal. She’s just shared the first single, and it’s a good one.

Melody Prochet recorded Emotional Eternal outside Stockholm, and she worked with the same team of collaborators that she had on Bon Voyage, Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn. In a press release, she says:

I hope the record has that uplifting quality. I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity — a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.

First single “Looking Backwards” is a lush, starry-eyed track with a firm, thumping backbeat and a dizzily nostalgic warmth. It’s lovely. The song has a computer-animated video directed by 3D artist Hyoyon Paik. Below, watch the video and check out the Emotional Eternal tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Emotional Eternal”

02 “Looking Backward”

03 “Pyramids In The Clouds”

04 “The Hypnotist”

05 “Personal Message”

06 “Where the Water Clears The Illusion”

07 “A Slow Dawning Of Pace”

08 “Alma_The Voyage”

Emotional Eternal is out 4/29 on Domino.