Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Breathe In, Breathe Out” Video

Last year, Melody Prochet, the French artist who records starry-eyed psych-pop under the name Melody’s Echo Chamber, was hospitalized after some kind of serious accident. The release of her sophomore album Bon Voyage, which was supposed to come out last year, was put on hold, and she had to cancel her planned tour. We never really learned exactly what happened to Prochet, but she seems to be fine now. And she’s finally announced the delayed release of Bon Voyage, the follow-up to the 2012 self-titled debut of Melody’s Echo Chamber.

The new album only includes seven tracks, and Prochet already shared opener “Cross My Heart” exactly one year ago, before her plans went into flux. She recorded the album with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, and it features contributions from members of Dungen and Pond. On the album, Prochet sings in English, French, and Swedish. Today, she’s shared a deeply trippy animated video for “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” the album’s second track. It’s a warm, flowery piece of old-school psychedelic pop, one that stays melodically sharp and propulsive even as its orchestration travels in a bunch of different directions at once.

The video, from an animator who goes by the name Dr D Foothead, takes place in a colorful fantasy world full of beautiful sleeping giants, glowing gelatinous cubes, and enormous pink land-jellyfish creatures. It all looks a lot like an acid-fried French comic book from the ’70s, and it fits the song nicely. Below, watch the video and check out the Bon Voyage tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cross My Heart”

02 “Breathe In, Breathe Out”

03 “Desert Horse”

04 “Var Har Du Vart”

05 “Quand Les Larmes D’un Ange Font Danser La Neige”

06 “Visions Of Someone Special, On A Wall Of Reflections”

07 “Shirim”

Bon Voyage is out 6/15 on Fat Possum; pre-order it here.