Ghost have announced a new album, Impera, the Swedish band’s first full-length album since 2018’s Prequelle. Where Prequelle took its inspiration from the Black Plague, the press release for Impera hypes up the album as such: “Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made…” Sounds like a lot!

Today, the band is sharing the album’s next single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” which is included on the record alongside “Hunter’s Moon,” which Ghost previously released as part of the Halloween Kills soundtrack. Check out the new single below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Imperium”

02 “Kaisarion”

03 “Spillways”

04 “Call Me Little Sunshine”

05 “Hunter’s Moon”

06 “Watcher In The Sky”

07 “Dominion”

08 “Twenties”

09 “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love”

10 “Grift Wood”

11 “Bite Of Passage”

12 “Respite On The Spital Fields”

TOUR DATES (co-headlining w/ Volbeat):

01/25 Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

01/27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

01/28 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

01/29 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

01/31 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

02/02 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/04 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/07 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/08 Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

02/10 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/11 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

02/12 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

02/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

02/15 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

02/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/18 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/21 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/23 Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/25 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

02/26 Dallas, TX @ Fair Park Coliseum

02/28 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/03 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Impera is out 3/11 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.