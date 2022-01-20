Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Ghost have announced a new album, Impera, the Swedish band’s first full-length album since 2018’s Prequelle. Where Prequelle took its inspiration from the Black Plague, the press release for Impera hypes up the album as such: “Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made…” Sounds like a lot!
Today, the band is sharing the album’s next single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” which is included on the record alongside “Hunter’s Moon,” which Ghost previously released as part of the Halloween Kills soundtrack. Check out the new single below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Imperium”
02 “Kaisarion”
03 “Spillways”
04 “Call Me Little Sunshine”
05 “Hunter’s Moon”
06 “Watcher In The Sky”
07 “Dominion”
08 “Twenties”
09 “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love”
10 “Grift Wood”
11 “Bite Of Passage”
12 “Respite On The Spital Fields”
TOUR DATES (co-headlining w/ Volbeat):
01/25 Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
01/27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
01/28 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
01/29 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
01/31 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
02/02 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/04 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
02/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/07 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/08 Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
02/10 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/11 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
02/12 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
02/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
02/15 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
02/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/18 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
02/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/21 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/23 Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/25 Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
02/26 Dallas, TX @ Fair Park Coliseum
02/28 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/03 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Impera is out 3/11 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.