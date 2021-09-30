Ghost – “Hunter’s Moon”

New Music September 30, 2021 4:50 PM By Peter Helman

In addition to a new score from horror master John Carpenter, the upcoming movie Halloween Kills will feature an original end credits song from theatrical Swedish metal masters Ghost. The band’s Tobias Forge met Ryan Turek, Vice President Of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Productions, at a Ghost show in Los Angeles in 2018, striking up a rapport that eventually led to a visit with director David Gordon Green on the Halloween Kills‘ set in North Carolina. Listen to “Hunter’s Moon,” Ghost’s track for the film and their first new music since 2019’s Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, below.

Halloween Kills hits theaters 10/15.

