Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith, Jason Isbell, & More To Play Tibet House Benefit Concert

News January 20, 2022 12:04 PM By James Rettig

The Tibet House US Benefit Concert will be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year with a special virtual edition of the show. It’ll take place on March 3, and it will honor the event’s artistic director Philip Glass’ 85th birthday. This year will feature performances from Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, the Fiery Furnaces, and more. There will also be greetings by Iggy Pop and Bernard Sumner.

Will Keanu Reeves play music by his ’90s rock band Dogstar? Maybe! Last week, while promoting The Matrix Resurrections, he told Stephen Colbert that if he could listen to one song for the rest of his life, it would be Joy Divison’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” And now Bernard Sumner will be participating in the livestream alongside Reeves. Interesting!

Tickets for the 35th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert are available now. It will stream on March 3 through the Mandolin platform.

