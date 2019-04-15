Keanu Reeves On His ’90s Rock Group Dogstar: “I Guess It Would Have Helped If Our Band Was Better”

Keanu Reeves is the subject of a new GQ cover story today tied to the impending release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. It’s got proper Keanu quotes like this one, about the Chateau Marmont in the early ’90s: “You could have a conversation. You could have a tryst. You could fucking do drugs. You could hang out. For me, there’s still that pulse here.” It has details about the genesis of the John Wick franchise and Reeves’ thoughts on sandwiches and mortality and motorcycles. It has Reeves unironically saying, “Whoa.” And as The Fader points out, it has some musical tidbits.

Sadly, the musical tidbits do not relate to Bill & Ted Face The Music, the long-awaited third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise due next year. They do relate to Dogstar, the alt-rock band Reeves joined as bassist in the ’90s with a drummer he met at the supermarket.

Reeves, who is now 54 years old if you can believe it, says he felt bad for his bandmates because his presence got Dogstar tagged as a movie star’s vanity project. On the other hand, “I guess it would have helped if our band was better.” He also shares this anecdote: “We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [belligerent New York hardcore-punk legends] Murphy’s Law. Imagine. So we played a Grateful Dead cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest… We were like, ‘They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let’s do the Grateful Dead cover.’ They were just like, Fuck you, you suck. I had the biggest grin on my face, man.”

Here’s Dogstar’s most popular song on Spotify for reference:

Reeves also says he’s a fan of Toronto noise-rock heroes Metz. He’s worried about being slightly out of touch with current music, “but once in a while, I have the moments, where you drink the whiskey and you get the records out and you start doing the DJ thing until four in the morning.” These DJ sessions perhaps include Big Black, who Reeves also big-upped in an interview once upon a time — a fact that causes him to break out into air guitar when it comes up in the GQ piece.

Metz say the admiration is mutual:

Happy to hear Keanu is still listening. Keanu, the love is mutual baby❤️ #messagemekeanu pic.twitter.com/4Xcm1U1tci — METZtheband (@METZtheband) April 15, 2019

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters 5/17.