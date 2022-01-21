Kanye West Tells Netflix “I Must Get Final Edit And Approval” On jeen-yuhs Documentary

Kanye West Tells Netflix “I Must Get Final Edit And Approval” On jeen-yuhs Documentary

Is the Kanye West documentary about to suffer the same insufferable delays that have befallen every Kanye West album in recent memory? Netflix is supposed to release jeen-yuhs — which Kanye’s longtime associates Coodie & Chike have been assembling for two decades, since before he even released his debut album — in three parts next month. Before that, it is scheduled to debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival this Sunday. As in two days from now. But apparently Kanye either hasn’t seen the final edit of the movie or isn’t happy with it.

In a message on Instagram today, Kanye insisted that Netflix “open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.” Kanye is credited as a producer on the film alongside directors Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. Here’s his message to Netflix in full:

I’m going to say this kindly for the last time

I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix

Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image

Thank you in advance 😊

This raises questions about journalistic integrity, but given that Kanye is a producer on the movie, there was always going to be some whiff of vanity project mixed in with any serious documentary work. What’s more concerning about this demand is that if Netflix actually were to turn over control of the movie to Kanye, presumably he’ll have us all sitting waiting for it indefinitely like we did for Donda and every other Kanye album since The Life Of Pablo. That sucks. I’m not sure what has been promised to Kanye or what kind of legal rights he maintains over the project, but Netflix should not let him turn this into another annoying endless Kanye rollout.

