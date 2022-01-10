Last year, we learned that Netflix had paid a reported $30 million for the rights to jeen-Yuhs, a new docuseries about Kanye West. Directors Coodie & Chike, Kanye West collaborators going back to the video for his debut single “Through The Wire,” have spent 20 years filming West, and their documentary promises a lot of never-before-seen footage. jeen-Yuhs will debut as part of this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, and Netflix shared a clip of the film in September. Today, we learn that jeen-Yuhs is coming next month in a three-part rollout — first in theaters, then on Netflix.

Rolling Stone reports that Netflix has made the unusual move to have jeen-Yuhs debut in theaters, which it will open on February 10. The film is getting a theatrical release from Iconic Events, the same company that backed David Byrne’s American Utopia. Six days later, the first part of the series will start streaming on Netflix. All three installments will come to Netflix a week apart.

This morning, Netflix shared teh jeen-Yuhs teaser trailer, which opens with Kanye West, in 2002, recounting a moment when he was arguing with his “Jesus Walks” collaborator Rhymefest over whether it’s OK to refer to yourself as a genius. The teaser includes footage of West with luminaries like Pharrell and Jay-Z, and you can watch it below.