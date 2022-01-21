Watch Wilco Play “Cut Your Hair” With Stephen Malkmus & “Kamera” With Britt Daniel At Sky Blue Sky
Wilco have covered Pavement’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain hit “Cut Your Hair” before. But last night, they did it with Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus himself. Wilco have been bringing out guests like Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, and Mavis Staples at their Sky Blue festival in Mexico, and for their third and final set, they got Malkmus and Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who joined in “Kamera,” the most Spoon-esque Wilco song — you might say he turned their “Kamera” on. Watch fan-shot clips from the performance below.