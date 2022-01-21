Watch Wilco Play “Cut Your Hair” With Stephen Malkmus & “Kamera” With Britt Daniel At Sky Blue Sky

News January 21, 2022 12:26 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Wilco Play “Cut Your Hair” With Stephen Malkmus & “Kamera” With Britt Daniel At Sky Blue Sky

News January 21, 2022 12:26 PM By Peter Helman

Wilco have covered Pavement’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain hit “Cut Your Hair” before. But last night, they did it with Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus himself. Wilco have been bringing out guests like Kurt Vile, Soccer Mommy, and Mavis Staples at their Sky Blue festival in Mexico, and for their third and final set, they got Malkmus and Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who joined in “Kamera,” the most Spoon-esque Wilco song — you might say he turned their “Kamera” on. Watch fan-shot clips from the performance below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    13 hours ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    3 days ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest