Watch Elvis Costello’s Interview & Performance On Colbert

News January 22, 2022 11:15 AM By Peter Helman

Elvis Costello and his band the Imposters just released their new album called The Boy Named If. And last night, Costello went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it, where he sat down for a three-part interview and played lead single “Magnificent Hurt” and a medley of “Farewell, OK” and “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding.” Watch Costello perform and discuss the new album, Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary Get Back, working with Paul McCartney, defending Olivia Rodrigo, and more below.

