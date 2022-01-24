Denzel Curry – “Walkin”

New Music January 24, 2022 1:06 PM By Tom Breihan

Denzel Curry – “Walkin”

New Music January 24, 2022 1:06 PM By Tom Breihan

The young and influential Florida rap great Denzel Curry always stays busy, but he hasn’t released a full-length statement since he teamed up with Kenny Beats for 2020’s Unlocked. Soon, that’ll change. Earlier this month. Curry shared a trailer for a new album called Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will apparently include collaborations with people like T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, and JPEGMAFIA. Today, Curry has dropped the epic video for “Walkin,” the album’s first single.

On “Walkin,” Curry rides a cinematic beat from producer Kal Banx, and he switches flows as the track changes from classic boom-bap to Southern-rap stomp. Director Adrian Villagomez’s video goes for vast Jodorowsky-style Western absurdism. It finds a lone Curry traveling over a mythic, apocalyptic desert landscape, on his way to a confrontation with arch-enemy John Wayne. Check it out below.

In a press release, Curry says:

I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is coming soon on Loma Vista.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    13 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Meat Loaf Dead At 74

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest