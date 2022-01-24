The young and influential Florida rap great Denzel Curry always stays busy, but he hasn’t released a full-length statement since he teamed up with Kenny Beats for 2020’s Unlocked. Soon, that’ll change. Earlier this month. Curry shared a trailer for a new album called Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will apparently include collaborations with people like T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, and JPEGMAFIA. Today, Curry has dropped the epic video for “Walkin,” the album’s first single.

On “Walkin,” Curry rides a cinematic beat from producer Kal Banx, and he switches flows as the track changes from classic boom-bap to Southern-rap stomp. Director Adrian Villagomez’s video goes for vast Jodorowsky-style Western absurdism. It finds a lone Curry traveling over a mythic, apocalyptic desert landscape, on his way to a confrontation with arch-enemy John Wayne. Check it out below.

In a press release, Curry says:

I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album, including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is coming soon on Loma Vista.