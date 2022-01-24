Cardi B Wins Million-Dollar Verdict Against YouTuber Who Defamed Her

Cardi B has won her libel case against gossip blogger Tasha K, who she sued in 2019 over a “malicious campaign” of posts claiming that Cardi contracted sexually transmitted diseases and abused drugs. After a week-long trial, Tasha K was ultimately found liable on three separate claims, and Cardi was awarded $1.25 million, TMZ reports.

Earlier in January, Cardi took the witness stand to testify in her libel trial, breaking down into tears during an emotional testimony and telling a federal jury in Georgia that she felt “extremely suicidal” and “helpless” over Tasha K’s alleged lies. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she added.

The rapper also said she experienced fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines due to the stress. “I felt like only a demon could do that shit,” she told the courtroom before apologizing for her language.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.