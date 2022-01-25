When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Day With Same Lineup Plus Alex G

News January 24, 2022 7:18 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Three days after adding a second day and addressing fans’ safety concerns, ’00s emo-pop fest When We Were Young has added a third day. The festival will feature the same lineup on all three dates, except for Alex G instead of Wolf Alice and La Dispute on the third day (10/29). Otherwise, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, et al. will be playing the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, 10/22, Sunday, 10/23, and Saturday 10/29 with GA tickets starting at $224.99 available now.

“To everyone that was not able to grab a ticket on the first go,” the emo nostalgia fest wrote on Twitter. “Now is your chance. We have decided to add Day 3! Same lineup. Sign up for the presale. Monday January 31 at 10am PT. If you signed up for the first launch, you don’t have to sign up again.”

