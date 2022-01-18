When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

News January 18, 2022 1:41 PM By Peter Helman

Emo festival When We Were Young is coming to Las Vegas in October, bringing pretty much every single emo-pop band you remember from the 2000s along with it. My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headlining, with the latter performing their first show in four years at the fest.

The lineup also includes Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Thursday, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice, and more.

When We Were Young will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, October 22, and tickets go on sale at 10AM PT on this Friday, January 21.

