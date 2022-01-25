Watch Jason Isbell Cover “Driver 8” With R.E.M.’s Mike Mills

News January 25, 2022 12:47 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Jason Isbell delivered a covers album featuring his take on songs by notable Georgia artists. One of those songs was R.E.M.’s “Driver 8.” Last night, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit rolled through R.E.M.’s home base of Athens, GA and he was joined by none other than Mike Mills, who helped to cover “Driver 8” alongside him. “A joy and and honor, Mike. Thanks so much for joining us,” Isbell noted on Twitter after the fact. Watch video below.

Isbell also covered “Nightswimming” at the same show last night:

