Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Driver 8” (R.E.M. Cover)

Last year, Jason Isbell promised a covers album dedicated to the state of Georgia after it helped win the United States presidential election for Joe Biden. Last month, Isbell revealed that the album was finished and would feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile, and more.

And today the covers album, known as Georgia Blue, has finally been officially announced. It’ll be released on October 15th and it features contributions from the aforementioned Baker and Carlile, plus collaborations with Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria and John Paul White. Artists covered on the album include R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, the Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.

Isbell recorded the album with his 400 Unit band. All proceeds will benefit three nonprofits: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. Today, Isbell is sharing his cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8,” which he first performed live last month. The studio version features John Paul White, formerly of the Civil Wars. Check it out, alongside the tracklist, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nightswimming” (Feat. Béla Fleck & Chris Thile) (REM Cover)

02 “Honeysuckle Blue” (Feat. Sadler Vaden) (Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ Cover)

03 “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” (Feat. Brittney Spencer) (James Brown Cover)

04 “Cross Bones Style” (Feat. Amanda Shires) (Cat Power Cover)

05 “The Truth” (Feat. Adia Victoria) (Precious Bryant Cover)

06 “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” (Otis Redding Cover)

07 “Sometimes Salvation” (Feat. Steve Gorman) (The Black Crowes Cover)

08 “Kid Fears” (Feat. Julien Baker & Brandi Carlile) (Indigo Girls Cover)

09 “Reverse” (Now It’s Overhead Cover)

10 “Midnight Train To Georgia” (Feat. Brittney Spencer & John Paul White) (Gladys Knight & the Pips Cover)

11 “In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed” (Feat. Peter Levin) (Allman Brothers Band Cover)

12 “I’m Through” (Vic Chesnutt Cover)

13 “Driver 8” (Feat. John Paul White) (R.E.M. Cover)

Georgia Blue is out 10/15 via Southeastern. Pre-order it here.