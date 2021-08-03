Jason Isbell’s Georgia Covers Album Is Mixed, Features Julien Baker & Brandi Carlile Singing Indigo Girls
Back in November, when it became clear Georgia’s electoral votes would cement Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Jason Isbell made an ambitious promise: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs- REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” Although Death Cab For Cutie beat him to the idea, it looks like Isbell is following through on his pledge. Back in March, he tweeted the above photo of himself in the studio with Julien Baker and reported that he was “almost done” with the Georgia album. Today he returned to Twitter to share further details.
In response to a fan inquiry about the project, Isbell revealed that Baker joined Brandi Carlile on an Indigo Girls cover. Brittney Spencer sang a James Brown song and a Gladys Knight song (with John Paul White of the Civil Wars as one of the Pips). Amanda Shires is doing a Cat Power number, while Adia Victoria sings as Precious Bryant. Béla Fleck and Chris Thile are the string section on an R.E.M. cover (if I’m understanding him right, it’s “Losing My Religion”) and former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman makes an appearance as well. Isbell adds, “And it’s all tracked and mixed!”
Check out various artists’ correspondence about the project below. And sure, go ahead and get your hopes up too.