Jason Isbell’s Georgia Covers Album Is Mixed, Features Julien Baker & Brandi Carlile Singing Indigo Girls

In response to a fan inquiry about the project, Isbell revealed that Baker joined Brandi Carlile on an Indigo Girls cover. Brittney Spencer sang a James Brown song and a Gladys Knight song (with John Paul White of the Civil Wars as one of the Pips). Amanda Shires is doing a Cat Power number, while Adia Victoria sings as Precious Bryant. Béla Fleck and Chris Thile are the string section on an R.E.M. cover (if I’m understanding him right, it’s “Losing My Religion”) and former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman makes an appearance as well. Isbell adds, “And it’s all tracked and mixed!”

Check out various artists’ correspondence about the project below. And sure, go ahead and get your hopes up too.

Talked the excellent @julienrbaker into singing some Georgia music with us today- Almost done with the album pic.twitter.com/jYMsezn1py — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 13, 2021

A massive honor to do some singin with THE @JasonIsbell . you can't see how hard I'm cheesin but trust https://t.co/25f5FsseUK — Julien Baker (@julienrbaker) March 13, 2021

got Brittney Spencer on Gladys AND James Brown and Amanda Shires as Cat Power FASTEN YOUR SAFETY BELTS — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 3, 2021

And it’s all tracked and mixed! — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 3, 2021

Such a fine pippin’ you did https://t.co/EVLJ6Vz9gV — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 3, 2021

i sat in on the session where @adiavictoria sang and i wasn’t emotionally prepared for what happened https://t.co/G6dG7ygaXJ — Brittney Spencer (@BrittNicx) August 3, 2021

You all thought we forgot? https://t.co/QRevWxsPjT — Béla Fleck (@belafleckbanjo) August 4, 2021