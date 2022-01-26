Watch Noga Erez Cover Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”

News January 26, 2022 10:35 AM By Peter Helman

News January 26, 2022 10:35 AM By Peter Helman

Israeli pop iconoclast Noga Erez released her new album Kids and its unplugged companion Kids (Against The Machine) last year. Today, she’s back to offer a full brass-band cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s earwormy hit “Industry Baby.” As she explains in a statement:

When I first heard “Industry Baby,” like so many others, I was hooked instantly. Ori Rousso, my partner, and I have been working for quite some time on various projects integrating brass and woodwind instruments. We wanted to see this come to life with a full unplugged brass orchestra and a band, similar to our KIDS (Against The Machine) project. So, we just went for it. It was incredibly fun and challenging. Lil Nas X is an insane vocalist, and I had the best time working on this cover.

Watch the performance below.

