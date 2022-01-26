Watch Noga Erez Cover Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”
Israeli pop iconoclast Noga Erez released her new album Kids and its unplugged companion Kids (Against The Machine) last year. Today, she’s back to offer a full brass-band cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s earwormy hit “Industry Baby.” As she explains in a statement:
When I first heard “Industry Baby,” like so many others, I was hooked instantly. Ori Rousso, my partner, and I have been working for quite some time on various projects integrating brass and woodwind instruments. We wanted to see this come to life with a full unplugged brass orchestra and a band, similar to our KIDS (Against The Machine) project. So, we just went for it. It was incredibly fun and challenging. Lil Nas X is an insane vocalist, and I had the best time working on this cover.
Watch the performance below.