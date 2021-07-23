Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)

Lil Nas X caused plenty of controversy with his last song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” both real and manufactured, and he’s been rewarded with a single that’s spent its lifetime in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. At the beginning of this week, he released a promo video that played up his legal troubles with Nike and teased the release of his next single, “Industry Baby,” which is out now. The track features Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West, who has his own business going on today.

Here’s Lil Nas X’s statement on the track:

Dear 20 year old Montero,

I wrote a song for us. I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers. I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. And I know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time you might combust. But I need you to keep going. I need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU.

