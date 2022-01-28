Next month, the young Chicago rapper Saba will release Few Good Things, his long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s much-loved Care For Me. Over the past few months, Saba has shared the early singles “Fearmonger,” “Stop That,” and the Krayzie Bone collaboration “Come My Way.” Now, Saba has teamed up with fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo for a new track with the poignant title “Survivor’s Guilt.”

“Survivor’s Guilt” is a hard, thoughtful track about the trauma that comes from growing up around violence — constantly losing friends, never feeling safe. Frequent Saba collaborators Daoud and daedaePIVOT produced the track, which splits the difference between Chicago drill and the muted, melodic music that Saba started out making. Both Saba and Herbo rap fast, with purpose.

Along with “Survivor’s Guilt,” Saba recently unveiled the tracklist for Few Good Things. Along with Krayzie Bone and G Herbo, the album features collaborations with people like Black Thought, 6LACK, Smino, Foushée, and Saba’s Pivot Gang crew. Below, check out “Survivor’s Guilt” and the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Free Samples” (Feat. Cheflee)

02 “One Way”

03 “Survivor’s Guilt” (Feat. G Herbo)

04 “An Interlude Called Circus” (Feat. Eryn Allen Kane)

05 “Fearmonger” (Feat. Daoud)

06 “Come My Way” (Feat. Krayzie Bone)

07 “Still” (Feat. 6LACK & Smino)

08 “Simpler Time” (Feat. Mereba)

09 “Soldier” (Feat. Pivot Gang)

10 “If I Had a Dollar” (Feat. Benjamin Earl Turner)

11 “Stop That”

12 “Make Believe” (Feat. Fousheé)

13 “2012” (Feat. Day Wave)

14 “Few Good Things” (Feat. Black Thought & Eryn Allen Kane)

Few Good Things is out 2/4 via the Orchard. Pre-order it here.