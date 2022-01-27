Kanye West Announces First Release Date For Donda 2, Executive Produced By Future

Look. Kanye West is not going to release a new album on Feb. 22. We all know this. The very fact that he has told us he will release a new album on that date is a virtual guarantee that an album will not materialize on that date. Maybe he will debut a rough draft of an album at some ultra-exclusive event and livestream it on a massive corporate platform. But a new Kanye album? On the day Kanye says a new album will be out? No. Nope. Not happening.

That said, the date Kanye has provided us for the sequel to his oxygen-hoarding 2021 slog Donda is Feb. 22. Yes, he plans to release Donda 2 on 2/22/22. That’s a lot of twos. It makes some kind of sense, thematically and/or promotionally speaking. But no. Do not believe it. We’ve been through this too many times to believe it.

What you can believe, probably, is that Future will be executive producing Donda 2. That’s the other bit of key intel Kanye revealed in his Instagram story announcing the release date today. The two transformative rap stars have been appearing together on stage a lot recently (though for some reason they haven’t performed “I Won,” their song celebrating their respective romances with Kim Kardashian and Ciara). And whenever you have a chance to work with the artist behind “My Collection” on an album named after your mother, you can’t pass it up.