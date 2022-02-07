Is it heresy to suggest that, 33 years and 12 albums into their career, Superchunk are just now reaching the peak of their powers? If so, fair enough, let’s tone it down just a notch: Can we agree that the career phase begun with 2010’s hiatus-ending Majesty Shredding — during which they’ve replaced prolific output and constant touring with adult stability and a new album every few years — has equalled if not exceeded their initial run as one of the most important indie rock bands of the ’90s? Despite the enduring power of those early records, documents of ripshit energy and howl-along lyrics nearly consumed by guitar noise, more often I return to these last few records. With each new release they keep coming up with graceful and sophisticated new updates on their signature sound while still dredging up that old rambunctious fire at just the right times.

Wild Loneliness, out later this month, is our latest evidence of Superchunk’s continued vitality well into middle age. Singer and guitarist Mac McCaughan recorded the album at home, with bandmates Jim Wilbur and Jon Wurster visiting his basement one at a time, Laura Ballance adding her bass parts in her own home studio across town, and a slew of guests sending in their parts from around the world. It’s not the way Superchunk have traditionally functioned, but the results are as vivid and affecting as anything they’ve ever recorded.

On 2018’s What A Time To Be Alive, the band vented its frustration with Trump-era America, resulting in the most urgent and aggressive Superchunk album in decades. The problems that fueled that album’s rage continue to loom large in this latest batch of songs, but the more topical tracks here are less about angrily flailing and more about persevering with hope. Wild Loneliness is a significantly softer and brighter album, prioritizing finesse over power — though as anyone who’s been swept up in the chorus of the climate-dread anthem “Endless Summer” knows, it’s not like they’ve done away with the power completely.

“Endless Summer,” written on a disconcertingly warm New Year’s Day, is among the songs Superchunk had already concocted before COVID-19 sent the band’s native North Carolina into lockdown in early 2020. In between work on the score for Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie Moxie and his recent solo album The Sound Of Yourself, plus helping his Merge Records artists navigate the pandemic, McCaughan wrote the rest of the album while quarantined at home, including today’s new single “On The Floor.” He says the song is “about insomnia and stress with no outlet and realizing that everyone around you is suffering in a similar way and looking for a way to be helpful instead of wallowing.” Franklin Bruno plays piano on the track, and because it reminded McCaughan of R.E.M.’s Reckoning, he got Mike Mills to sing backup on the track. “That’s amazing to me still,” McCaughan says, “because they’re such a constant of my listening life as a music fan since 1983.”

Mills and Bruno are among the many guests who contributed to Wild Loneliness remotely. There are also vocals from Sharon Van Etten, Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell, and Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley, each of them adding gorgeous flourishes to their respective tracks. Kelly Pratt lends a horn arrangement to the crisp, gliding “Highly Suspect.” Wye Oak’s Andy Stack turns “Wild Loneliness” upside down with a surprise saxophone solo. Owen Pallett arranged strings for opener “City Of The Dead” and the elegantly charging “This Night,” a successful attempt at a kind of forward-facing nostalgia. (“I told Dan Bejar that we named the song after his album,” McCaughan says, laughing. “He said finally the dark horse of his catalog will get its due.”) Set against a pared-back, acoustic-based foundation, each of these accent pieces really pops. The result is a record that somehow feels both restrained and ornate, distressed but not despairing, mature but never “mature” as a euphemism for boring.

Last week I talked with McCaughan over Zoom from that same basement studio where Wild Loneliness came together. Below, listen to new single “On The Floor” (the one with Mike Mills and Franklin Bruno) and read excerpts from our conversation.

The album title Wild Loneliness seems like an allusion to isolation during COVID. Merge Records emerged out of a local music scene, and you’ve tried to keep that sense of community around the label as best you can. How much did the pandemic disrupt that?

MAC MCCAUGHAN: I think the community still was here. And I think we all tried to stay in touch with each with each other. But when that’s through, like, several Zoom meetings a week — it’s better than nothing, but it’s not the same as seeing people in person every day, you know? It’s hard to imagine what lockdown or that kind of thing would have been like in a time when there wasn’t that technology. And I hate conference calls, but I’m kind of used to the Zoom thing at this point. So, yeah, that allowed everyone to stay in touch. We’re still pretty much all remote in terms of the Merge crew. Except for the people that need to be there in person to do shipping and mail order and receive packages and that kind of thing.

When you’re talking about a record label, working with artists, everyone’s whole plans were completely disrupted, in terms of their work and what they plan on doing with the records and their touring and the recording and everything, you know? Which is why we ended up making this record in my studio here in my house instead of in a regular recording studio. But considering the disruption to people’s lives, I feel like people are adaptable, and it’s not always great, but people figure out ways to kind of keep moving forward in their own way.

That seems like kind of an animating principle for the album too. There’s a lot of resilience in the face of terrible circumstances.

MCCAUGHAN: Yeah, I think that the last Superchunk record was kind of about how things are terrible, and how enraging that is, and how hard that is to live with on a day-to-day basis. And the new record, I think, was more about — I mean, even before the pandemic our new record was going to be not so much that venting kind of energy and more, like, trying to seize on the things that are positive around you. And so I think that even though everything changed, the vibe of the record stayed on that trajectory.

I know you said “Endless Summer” was more of a climate change song then a pandemic song.

MCCAUGHAN: It kind of took on a different meaning after sitting home for a year.

Either way, how do you translate all that negative emotion into something that comes across uplifting? I guess this is something you guys been doing for a long time — “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo” comes to mind.

MCCAUGHAN: What our instinct is, and my instinct is — if the subject matter is a total downer, we’re not like Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds or something. We can’t also make the music super dark and heavy. So it’s kind of like the combination of maybe the lyrics are in one world, and then the music is kind of like the opposite. I want to make a record that people want to listen to, and I think that that’s kind of an interesting combination.

So you’re in the same basement right now where you guys made the record?

MCCAUGHAN: Yeah, so I recorded a bunch of demos. And this is where I normally write and record. And then when it became clear that we weren’t gonna be able to go into a studio proper — because this is when North Carolina was literally in lockdown, like you couldn’t have your business open or whatever, so no one could go into the studio — we just started working on it here, like one person at a time. Jon would come over, and we would both be masked and sitting across the room from each other. And I’d have a laptop and be controlling the recording stuff over here, and then Jon would be over there playing drums. And we just kind of did it song-by-song like that. And then Jim would come and do his guitar parts in a similar fashion. And then Laura did all her bass parts at her house because she has a recording setup over there.

So yeah, this is where we did it. But to me the most striking things on the record, like the Owen Pallett strings and the horns that Kelly Pratt does and the guest vocalists, they all recorded wherever they were. So it was mainly tracked here, but then of course, everyone added their own stuff wherever they were. And then we really didn’t want it to sound like, “Oh, a home recording project.” We didn’t want it to be a lo-fi thing. We still wanted it to sound like a Superchunk record, and we really felt like Wally Gagel was a person who could mix it in a way that mitigated whatever kind of shortcomings on the recording side I had over here. And he did. I think it sounds really good. And I don’t even know how he did it, exactly. He’s in Los Angeles. So we were just sending rough mixes to him, and then he would actually mix them for real.

A lot of music is made this way now, but is it a new thing for Superchunk to have guests sending in contributions from all over the place?

MCCAUGHAN: We’ve always had guests on our records — probably since maybe since Come Pick Me Up, really. But it’s always been people who could actually come into the studio. On What A Time To Be Alive, we did have a couple remote contributions, David Bazan sent us some some vocals for a track from where he is. But most everything else was here in person. I think the one reason that I was really comfortable doing that is because early on in the pandemic I was working on a film score for a movie called Moxie that’s on Netflix. And again, I started working on that right before lockdown, and so no one could be anywhere in one place to work on it. And while I was recording a lot of stuff here — I was writing piano parts, for instance, but then I don’t have a piano nice enough to record them for a film score. So Chris Stamey, Phil Cook, different people were recording stuff at their respective studios for the Moxie score. Michael Benjamin Lerner has contributed drum tracks for me before on my last solo record, and on this film score. So I kind of got more comfortable with that [through] making that film score. And then it just continued on with my solo record and the Superchunk record — partially because it’s the only way to do it.

When you realize that you can do stuff that way, it really opens up the pool of people that you can work with. Because, you know, Tracyanne and Teenage Fanclub are in Scotland, and Owen is in Canada, and everyone’s all over the place. And our goal with that is more to elevate the songs — “Who can give them something that they need?” — but not have it feel tacked-on unnecessarily. And so I think that was the key thing to always be mindful of, “Wait, what do the songs really need?” As opposed to, “Hey, we could do whatever,” you know? That’s kind of the problem with digital recording from the beginning is that, like, “Oh, you have unlimited possibilities?” Like, how much time do you have, you know? And so it’s more about paring things down. And for me, it helps to have — not really restrictions, but kind of baseline rules about how you are thinking about a certain record. Like on this record, I mainly play acoustic guitar on pretty much every song. It’s a couple electric solos that I play, but for the most part, I’m playing acoustic and Jim is playing electric. So I tried to stick with that. And I think that that definitely influences how the record sounds, but also made it so that again, with unlimited time in my own studio, I couldn’t just pile on the guitars or whatever.

It’s funny ’cause I’ve read a couple descriptions of the record as being stripped-down, which in some ways it is, but at the same time, I don’t think of a record with strings and horns and guest vocalists as being stripped-down. So it’s a balance, because I don’t feel like maximalism is necessarily going to serve a record like this well, so I do want it to feel stripped-down so that when the string arrangement comes in or the horns kick off a song, you’re like, “Whoa.” Like when Andy Stack’s sax solo comes in on “Wild Loneliness.” It’s not the most expected thing, you know?