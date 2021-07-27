It was evident that Torres had made the leap with lead single “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes In My Head.” It’s anthemic and attention-grabbing in a way that Scott had never really managed before. Scott attributed the elated nature of “Wishes” and the album as a whole to joy — finding stability and happiness after a long search for both. “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” she said as a way to introduce the song. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.” “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes In My Head” is a rocket-blast of energy, an infectious declaration of steadfast devotion that lets Scott’s characteristic tumble of words coalesce into a soaring hook.

“Hug From A Dinosaur” taps into a similar vein, with chomping guitars and a reckless abandon that positions love as a prehistoric achievement. “Before my wild happiness, who was I if not yours?” Scott asks, likening this new rush of feeling to a “truth [that’s] ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.” The album’s crowning achievement is its title track, which starts off with some “Come Clean“-esque twinkles before launching into a blaze of sonic fireworks. It’s another song about how unbelievably happy Scott is now that she’s found herself in a relationship that feels like it’s going to last forever. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies/ Baby, even though you live with me/ The more I look, the more I see,” she sings. “As long as I’m around, I’ll be lookin’ for nerves to hit/ The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.” Love is a wellspring, and Scott just can’t get enough.

All this manages to sound completely invigorating. After self-producing her last album, Scott reunited with Rob Ellis and linked up with producer Peter Miles, and together they helped bring Torres’ expanding ambitions to life by making her most bombastic and brash album yet. Thirstier packs in monster hook after monster hook, with dense layers of crashing drums and whirring synths and bells-and-whistles that push each song to the next level. “Drive Me” is especially successful in that regard, crunchy and imposing and constantly building on itself. Even the album’s handful of quieter moments — “Big Leap” and the twitchy, dance-adjacent “Kiss The Corners” — feel momentous, crisp and laser-focused.

Throughout Thirstier, Scott is fixated on what comes next. In the same way that Scott has chased her muse over the past decade in new directions, she wants to translate that zeal into the rest of her life. Now that she’s settled down into a successful relationship, both creatively and romantically, she sounds ready to take on the world. “I’m gonna chase the answers with you,” she insists on the sweaty opening number “Are You Sleepwalking?” There’s a song called “Constant Tomorrowland” that taps into the mysticism of the cosmos. “It’s not that we’re there, but we’ve nearly arrived,” she sings on that one. “A future before us of highest design.” Letting yourself get excited about the future means accepting a certain amount of uncertainty. On the album’s chaotic closer, amid a squeal of guitars that approaches a demonic fervor, Scott repeats: “Everybody wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die to get there.” By giving herself over to the unknown, Scott has never sounded more sure of herself than she does on Thirstier. It’s an achievement that only could have come with years of struggling, searching for the right answers and realizing that no answers are all right after all.

Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

