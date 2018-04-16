Torres Says She Was Dropped By 4AD “For Not Being Commercially Successful Enough”

It’s been a rocky year for critically acclaimed 4AD signees. First Grimes called out the “shit label” and now Mackenzie Scott, who records as Torres, has revealed she was dropped from the label for “not being commercially successful enough.”

Torres writes in a tweet, “My former label, @4AD_Official, has decided to drop me from a 3 album deal for not being commercially successful enough. I wish them all the best. Also, fuck the music industry. Xo, Mackenzie.”

As Billboard points out, the singer-songwriter had signed a three-album deal with 4AD. Her 2015 album Sprinter landed at 20 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart, but her latest release Three Futures failed to chart. Here’s hoping Grimes and Torres start their own anti-label label.