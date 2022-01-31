The Month In Metal – January 2022

Well, it did it twice. First in 2011 and then again in 2014 for good. And the gap keeps growing. Last year, black metal pulled away to the tune of a nearly 30 percent increase over death metal.

Welp, metal now belongs to black metal, I guess. Conclusively? Hell no. There are too many unresolved questions in this ultimately pretty futile exercise. Be that as it may, I think we’ll eventually have a clearer picture in a few years when more of the 2010s is filled out with band submissions.

But … maybe it’s just because I don’t want to feel like I wasted my time … there is something there. And, I gotta say, as the resident death metal idiot of the Black Market … it makes me worried. Are you coming for me, Wyatt and Nelson? Is this a coup? If only I could get a sign, like whether the next blurb is black metal … –Ian Chainey

10. ICICLE – “The Icicle Song”

Location: Louisville, KY / Los Angeles, CA

Subgenre: atmospheric black metal

According to the Bandcamp blurb, ICICLE was pieced together from drum sessions between James Brown III and Andorkappen, two members of LA black metal punks Harassor that have each gone their own ways with solo projects (Moonknight and Vorpal Sword for Brown III, Lord Time for Andorkappen). United again, the pair leans into off-balance shoegaze grooves that careen side to side in delightfully delirious ways. The excellently named “The Icicle Song” is a thing of smeared beauty, a hallucinatory vision of blinding light that inspires awe before turning deadly, lulling you into a dream state like the latter stages of hypothermia. Though its surf-tinted hypnotic riffs would make for a fitting soundtrack for both a day at the beach and night driving, ICICLE sticks to its guns and recommends “for best results listen while jogging outdoors on a cold, gray winter morning.” [From Demo #1, out now via Rising Beast.] –Wyatt Marshall

9. Altar Of Gore – “Foul Dwellers In The Sacrificial Pits”

Location: New Jersey

Subgenre: death metal / black metal

From the brutish war-scarred land known as New Jersey comes the death metal duo Altar Of Gore. Acolyte of the Foul Ones, T. Warrior, handles most of the instruments, Joe Aversario adds the guitar solos that sound like someone tossing a possessed guitar down some stairs. You may remember T. Warrior from Lux Absentia, the chaotic black metal band that released the great Worship Nothing in 2020, and if you do, we should be friends because I felt like I was so alone on that one that Stereogum had every right to file a missing person report. More famously, though, you probably know these two lifers from Death Fortress and Massive Retaliation, if not any of the other many bands in the broader New Jersey Metal Attack extended universe. Blasphematory, Siege Column, and on and on. Real, gnarly, battle vest left in a gas station puddle-type metal shit. The fact that I’m writing this and not recording the rest of it in the same voice that the Undergang singer uses to introduce songs is a crime on my part.

You can definitely peg Altar Of Gore as a Warrior/Aversario project as soon as it drags a sword across a whetstone because it has the same tank-rumbling-through-a-swamp reverberations as most of their other projects. When listening to Infinite Visions Of Violence via headphones it still feels like the walls are shaking, a real hallmark of the duo. More specifically, though, this demo drives home that Altar Of Gore is equally inspired by Blasphemy and Bolt Thrower, grabbing the evilness from the former and wrapping it around the battle-tested grooves of the latter. Where Altar Of Gore really excels, though, is its indefatigable pursuit of forward momentum. When it drops into a groove, the music never stops pushing ahead with roughly the same force as the fast stuff. That makes these 20 minutes incredibly cohesive, even when it sounds like Aversario is snipping guitar strings with wire cutters. I never tire of those shocks transcribed as solos, a comparison that’s too on the nose and yet perfectly encapsulates how alive and electric this stuff is despite it never leaving its comfort zone of 1991. That’s … pretty damn metal, really, even if it’s something better felt than explained. [From Infinite Visions Of Violence, out now via the band.]

8. Vixenta – “Phantom Blood (Equinoxe Mix)”

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Subgenre: post-black metal

The Australian duo Vixenta released their debut album in 2012, followed by an EP in 2014 … and then their sophomore album … in 2021. So, nine years between their first and second LPs. I’m sure that’s happened before, but it’s not a common trajectory for obscure black metal bands! I didn’t first encounter the band till last year, and it was a purely chance encounter during a Bandcamp binge; I don’t want to give the impression that I was sitting around all that time waiting for LP2. I didn’t read the band’s backstory until after hearing the music, and when I did, I was astonished. You look at Vixenta’s timeline and assume they must be casual hobbyists. You hear their music, then, and you wonder how it’s possible for them to be making art at this level — and also, how they are not huge.

I mean, relatively huge; huge in the way that Agalloch were huge, before they blew themselves to smithereens. I’m using Agalloch as my reference here because I hear a lot of that band’s best music in Vixenta’s new music. It’s not a perfect comparison: Vixenta, on the whole, tend to go much heavier than Agalloch ever did, and when Vixenta get weird, they’re weirder than Agalloch ever were. But if you’re even a little familiar with Agalloch, one listen to the Vixenta song we’re featuring here — “Phantom Blood,” from a four-song split with fellow Ozzies, Elcrost — you’ll hear the similarities. You’ll hear them in the crazy-big melodies driving the song from beginning to end; in the playing, which is master-level throughout; in the arrangements that shouldn’t fly at all but somehow absolutely soar. Vixenta frontman Moosh’s vocals are a LOT like those of Agalloch’s John Haughm, and while “Phantom Blood”‘s incredible, endlessly swelling chorus would have been a jaw-dropping moment if it had been on Marrow Of The Spirit, it certainly wouldn’t have felt out of place there. The song’s bridge, meanwhile, might actually be on Marrow. Or Ashes. Or The Mantle. You’ll hear it. You’ll hear so much more, too. Stick around for the second track, “The Sorrowful Screams Of A Thousand Wicked Souls,” and then spin the band’s 2021 full-length, Polarity. I really recommend you don’t miss any of this music. In fact, I’m sort of cheating here to make sure you don’t miss it. This split was originally released last September, a month before I returned to writing for The Black Market, and I was thus unable to cover it here. But the record was given a wider release this month by Pest Productions, and for that, Vixenta swapped out the original “Phantom Blood” with a new, superior (if not radically different) mix. But it’s got an updated title, which makes it a new song, which means it qualifies, which means I had to write about it. I couldn’t wait around for a true new thing from Vixenta. I don’t know how long it’s gonna be till they come back again. I do know you need to hear them now. [From Vixenta / Elcrost, out now via Pest Productions.] –Michael Nelson

7. Oculi Melancholiarum – “The Presence”

Location: Mexico

Subgenre: atmospheric black metal

“The Presence” is a remarkable song that defies categorization, a hazy dream of decayed baroque grandeur and starstruck wonder that makes use of an unusual and bewitching palette. The clarion vocals that introduce the track, seemingly delivered by a forlorn figure overlooking a gloomy landscape from a landing within a decrepit English estate, are both the stuff of gothic fiction and ‘80s synth ballads at once. A spacious celestial backdrop where drum hits ring into nothingness soon gives way to lush, watery guitarwork, and the surreal journey continues from there, eliding into blasting Summoning-esque black metal passages replete with dungeon croaks and back again. Oculi Melancholiarum is the work of Victoria Carmilla, who is the force behind a number of one-woman bands, including AIAA 7, Micarlla II, Cantodea Dianthus, and Oblivion Castle. On “The Presence,” she brings her singular vision to bear, imagining haunting synth-rich worlds of beauty and melancholy. [From Noche Azul/Three Crimson Tears, out now via the band.] –Wyatt Marshall

6. Empty Inside – “Empty Inside”

Location: Brazil

Subgenre: atmospheric black metal

The black metal hinterland is such a strange, amazing space. It exists everywhere and nowhere in particular. To explore it is to fall into the collective unconscious. It is impossibly vast. Once you’ve wandered inside, you are immediately lost, and you never know what you’ll find.

I won’t walk you through the breadcrumb-trail maze that led me to Brazil’s Empty Inside (which comprises, as far as I can tell, one guy named Pedru). I came upon it by accident, and it blew me away.

Is this song, “Empty Inside,” even black metal at all? Does it belong here? Does it belong anywhere? It is simply a thing of rare, exquisite beauty. And yet … I mean, yes, it is absolutely black metal. This is the stuff in its most primal form. What I mean by that is, there are these old Norwegian records called Hvis Lysett Tar Oss and Filosofem, and really, they are the earth upon which this whole thing was built. (They are also, in my opinion, perfect, timeless works of art, much as I wish they weren’t.) And if you know them, you will hear their echoes just as soon as you enter “Empty Inside” (the song). But Empty Inside (the artist) then adds a chorus of new echoes that were never there before. Suddenly, without even realizing that it’s happened, the place you were just in … you are no longer there. Now, this thing sounds like those long, quiet stretches of Loveless — another perfect, timeless work of art. And it also sounds like some nameless, faceless new-age ambient CD that you’d find in a store that sells crystals and sage. Is that a pan flute I hear? It can’t be. But what is it? What is any of this? Where am I? “Empty Inside” is a giant drift of sound, a transporting piece of music that feels as though it has neither beginning nor end, just infinite space. Enter it, I’m telling you, and let it carry you there. [From Eterna Soledad, out now via the bands.] –Michael Nelson

5. Shapeshifter – “Rust”

Location: Japan

Subgenre: grindcore

Nothing like when an album immediately melts your speakers. Most of the press I’ve seen for Shapeshifter’s second album, Dark Ritual, leads with that. I’m not going to buck the trend. “Dark Ritual” is 53 seconds of prime amplifier death which sounds like an inferno engulfing Mainliner’s practice space. I like noise, and this is some noise I love, a backdraft of ear-immolating feedback that prepares you for the oncoming grind onslaught. And yet, the only thing about this Japanese quartet that stays static is how loud it is. As its creator’s name suggests, Dark Ritual is sneaky eclectic, jumping from genre to genre, letting the tail of one song foreshadow the beginning of the next before that track zooms off into a different direction. For instance, “Black Liquid,” the next blast up, is like Assück practicing Sarcófago’s I.N.R.I. before Grief crashes through the wall and chugs through a meaty sludge part. In that way, though it is brief, clocking in at 11 tracks and 18 minutes, one of the appeals of Dark Ritual is running it back just to hear how much you missed. Still, the album’s true selling point is that its impact isn’t diminished after you’ve plotted all of its movements. Like, it’s rad that “Rust,” my favorite song on the album, sounds to me like a unification of the aggro-melodies of Swarrrm with the crusty violence of Shikari. For some bands, I’d be like, Oh cool, I’ve cracked the case, and I’d move on. With Shapeshifter, a killer track remains after my mental cartography is complete. In other words, the songs are so solidly composed that they transcend comparison.

Anyway, needless to say, Shapeshifter is a band to watch, shining a spotlight on a scene I’m ashamed that I know next to nothing about. Some of that is logistical, some of that is the language barrier, all of it is admittedly embarrassing for someone who should have their ear to the ground. When Unite Asia, the excellent news site I linked out to above, introduced Shapeshifter last year, it wrote, “The band features members of Only The Last Song, Heth, Youth Issue, Soiled Hate, Abiuro, and Sans Visage … so OF COURSE it’s going to fucking RULE!!!” And I was like … oh … yeah … those bands. When Unite Asia mentioned Shapeshifter’s recent tour, it added a few more: “Nervous Light Of Sunday, Otus, Disgunder, Self Deconstruction, Kruelty, Cocobat, Saigan Terror, Invictus, and Rest In Gore.” Of those, I’m only familiar with Invictus, Self Deconstruction, and Disgunder, with the latter only crossing my radar because of a 324 connection. Hey, I have work to do. So, yeah, not only is Dark Ritual a great little record, but, along with the last Palm LP that I somehow missed, a sorely needed heads up that the best metal isn’t going to come to me, I need to go to it. That’s what keeps me in the game, that it’s possible to constantly uncover these whole universes that you never knew existed. [From Dark Ritual, out now via Ungulates.] –Ian Chainey

4. Falls Of Rauros – “Clarity”

Location: Portland, ME

Subgenre: atmospheric black metal

Falls Of Rauros is heavier than ever on “Clarity,” and in embracing a beefier low end, the band’s found a whole new wilderness to roam. There’s still an atmospheric black metal woodsy element coursing throughout, but rather than life beneath the pines, Falls Of Rauros delves deeper, cutting into earth and stone and mass with precision tooling that’s more targeted than the rough-hewn rawness of the band’s earlier catalog. Loads of trilling guitar charges and sugary eliding leads help steer “Clarity” up front, but there’s a stronger center of gravity than ever before, with a really elegant balance bringing that guitarwork, emphatic drumming, lively bass, and earnest breathy screams into a whole. In that sense, “Clarity” is aptly named, and it’s a choice introduction to a more focused and powerful Falls of Rauros than we’ve ever seen. [From Key To A Vanishing Future, out 3/25 via Gilead Media and Eisenwald.] –Wyatt Marshall

3. Slowbleed – “The Law (Atonement Through Blood)”

Location: Santa Paula, California

Subgenre: death metal / hardcore

In the beginning, all death metal was death metal. Death, Obituary, and Deicide all had distinctly different sounds and styles, but they were all part of the same scene, and they all recorded their early albums at the same studio, with the same producer. Carcass, Morbid Angel, and Bolt Thrower were all on the same label, and they were sent out on the road together as a package tour. Basically, as long as the vocals weren’t clean and somebody in the band could play guitar, it was cool. Beyond that, nobody gave a shit about anything. It was a free-for-all. It was the Wild West. It was all so invigorating, so exciting. Then, the boom went bust back around the time Gorguts, Grave, and Immolation were releasing their first albums. Metal critics and kids alike were getting bored with “death metal.” The bands were bored, too. Darkthrone pivoted to black metal. Paradise Lost went goth. Entombed made Wolverine Blues. Today, 3,000 years later, the corpse has been cannibalized and the genre has been atomized to such a degree that every band falls into a scientifically precise niche for which there is an organized, engaged, opinionated audience. Technical death metal. Melodic death metal. Brutal death metal. Blackened death. Death/doom. Deathcore. The list goes on and on and on and on. But do any bands today play the thing we used to call “death metal” when I was a child during the Iron Age? Sure there’s the whole OSDM subgenre, but half of the actual old-school death metal bands wouldn’t qualify as OSDM if their old records were first released today. I’m asking, does anybody just do death metal that hits like death metal?

I mean, who the fuck actually cares about this taxonomical bullshit, really. I, personally, genuinely do not give a shit. I really don’t! The only reason I’m putting you through this otherwise-pointless thought exercise is because I’m writing about the California quintet Slowbleed, who just released their first full-length, The Blazing Sun, A Fiery Dawn, and therefore haven’t yet been filed in the system. And when I pitched this, it was solely because I liked the lead-guitar tone that opens one song (“Driven By Fire”), which reminded me of Diamond Darrell on “Cemetery Gates” — a song by Pantera, who incidentally did not play any form of death metal. But once I started listening to the album — trying to determine what to write beyond the thing about that Diamond Darrell guitar tone at the beginning of that one song — I found that I couldn’t stop listening. I loved it, obviously; I’m not gonna listen to any record a thousand times a day for a week straight if I don’t love the record. More relevant to this writeup, however, was the fact that I couldn’t pin it down. Every time I was pretty sure it was one thing, I heard something else in the music that was so essential to its identity that I decided it had to be that other thing instead. It could be one; it could be the other. Or the other, or the other. Again, who cares. Here’s what Slowbleed sound like: ungodly sewer-dark monster-fuck brutality. What else? The double-bass is fast. The riffs are slow. The mood is grim. The tuning is dropped and the distortion is on. The mosh parts are abundant and the grind is crushing. The vocals are on some John Tardy circa Cause Of Death shit, and the lead guitars are truly Azagthothian madness: Every time there’s a little lick or a big solo — and there are a ton of both — I lose my goddamn mind. Now, I don’t know about you, obviously. Maybe you hear Slowbleed and you don’t hear real, pure, true death metal. Maybe not. Know what I think, though? I think that maybe you just don’t hear YOUR death metal. But lemme tell you something: I was walking through the halls of junior high school when the big dinosaurs were walking the Earth — and this is the exact same noise we heard from in there when they were just outside and alive. [From The Blazing Sun, A Fiery Dawn, out now via Creator-Destructor Records.] –Michael Nelson

2. Midnartiis – “Coiled Within The Earth”

Location: Keller, TX

Subgenre: atmospheric black metal

Midnartiis absolutely nails gray day black metal, crafting muffled melancholic melodies that sit heavy in the air and chill to the bone. “Coiled Within the Earth” is one of a few subtle stunners from Wes Radvansky’s fifth LP as Midnartiis, which follows the format of ripper→folk interlude→ripper. That folk, of course, bleeds into the blasters, which seem to include all of the best elements of atmospheric black metal and virtually none of the filler. A la Agalloch, an upfront guitar lead is a constant guide, and Radvansky’s snarled rasps are pretty constant, too, blending into the stylish groove that continues throughout the track’s seven minutes. While “Coiled” has an understated palette, Midnartiis does veer for the dramatic, going big with thick riffs and shouted existential proclamations on a jaw-dropping build just over two minutes in, and aiming high on a dizzying outro that makes a break for the heavens. It’s an understated masterpiece, one that deftly plants its hooks and leaves indelible marks. [From Sinew of Sol, out now via Naturmacht Productions.] –Wyatt Marshall

1. Maule – “Evil Eye”

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Subgenre: speed metal

I listen to all kinds of metal — and of the stuff I don’t actively listen to, I’ve heard enough to know what I’m missing — and while the new breeds are always plumbing new depths from which to obliterate skulls, for my money, when my blood is hot and I need music to match, nothing hits harder than good old-fashioned speed metal. Is it the very apotheosis of heavy metal itself? I think it might be. Speed metal was the bridge between NWOBHM and thrash, combining the massive melodies of the former with a terrifying intensity that would go on to inform the latter. And yet its peak was so brief, and its parameters so indistinct, it seems fair to raise the question of whether “speed metal” ever really existed as a thing unto itself, or whether it was a liminal zone into which other things occasionally bled. To wit: Can Kill ‘Em All be retrospectively classified as a speed metal record, even as it is crucially an important cornerstone of the then-nascent but subsequently seismic thrash genre? As I wrote in my 2002 thesis, Reagan-Era Speed Metal: A Vision Of Apocalyptic Humanism …

No, seriously, there’s no point analyzing this music because analysis is entirely antithetical to the experience. How can you write about music that itself wasn’t written but instead sent howling from hell through a Peavey amp? Don’t bother. It kicks ass because it kicks ass. It rules because it rules. If you don’t get it, it’s because you don’t get it. Maule get it. They play true Satanic Panic speed metal, the stuff you’d hear from out the window of a 280Z in River’s Edge. On the Canadian band’s brand-new debut album, Maule, Maule have included a song called “Maule” — and another called “Summoner”; and another called “Red Sonja.” This is the way it was done; the way it’s supposed to be done. The song “Ritual” is about “a demon rite/ goin’ down tonight.” Maule aren’t telling you; they’re calling you. There are other contemporary bands who mess with this kinda music — and some are really fucking good, too, don’t get me wrong — but way too often, it comes off feeling either ironic or academic. Not Maule. Not to me, anyway. To me, Maule sound like something Fenriz would ecstatically force you to listen to, and then he’d talk over it the whole time, telling you about how he still has a working-but-warped cassette copy of Fastway’s Trick Or Treat soundtrack that he bought one day in 1987 when he skipped school and instead took the bus into Oslo, and then he’d ask if you ever saw Trick Or Treat or if you’d ever heard Fastway, and then he’d digress into something about Diamond Head, and then Destruction’s Live Without Sense, and the whole time he’d keep turning up the volume on the Maule record and telling you to “listen to this part” while banging his head to that part. It would all be a crazy, ecstatic blur. But that’s what metal is supposed to sound like. Maule are what metal is supposed to sound like. [From Maule, out now via Gates of Hell Records.] –Michael Nelson

Bonus. Nite – “Kronian Moon”

Location: San Francisco, CA

Subgenre: heavy metal / black metal

Hails, Nite, the band featuring my podcast compadre and frequent Black Market guest Avinash Mittur on bass. Mittur forms a formidable battery with drummer Patrick Crawford, and both play with a fantastic amount of feel that makes Nite’s trad-y rhythms more supple and flexible than past practitioners. And … that’s all I can comfortably write without rolling this log down a waterfall. Right, this is one of those instances that I wish we could George Bailey my ass out of here so someone could cover this in the column proper because it’s a blast. Voices Of The Kronian Moon, the San Francisco quartet’s second album, has a killer big-feels, anthemic sweep to it that I don’t remember the debut, Darkness Silence Mirror Flame, nailing quite this well. Tracks like “Acheron” and “Kronian Moon,” the two jams available at press time, have classic fist-pumping, spiked glove-wearing leads. The overall atmosphere, though, is the crepuscular grandeur of black metal, right down to Vangelis Labrakis’s frozen-wizard rasp. It’s like speeding down a freeway at night in a Corvette with the top down, but everyone is wearing velvet capes. Ultimately, if you like guitars, you’ll like these guitars. Scott Hoffman (Dawnbringer) and Labrakis (Satan’s Wrath) really turn up the trad belt gloriousness, fishing more than a couple riffs out of Vivian Campbell’s Dio/Sweet Savage bag. (You could do a lot worse describing Nite as “One Night in the City” played by I.) But the thing that makes those riffs click is that undercurrent of melancholy, like a sad, bloodstained royal standing on a cliff and staring out to sea, wondering if that battle was worth it. Sure, heavy metal is supposed to be all sorts of brawny badass, strong people holding swords aloft and all that, but that streak of sorrow is like that first cold wind of fall signaling that summer is over. It rules and helps Nite really land for different fans, allowing it to be the connective tissue in a mix linking Eternal Champion to Cult of Fire. Anyway, peep the video for “Kronian Moon” below where you can see everyone flipping their hair in an industrial setting that I’m going to say is in the same universe as Journey’s “Separate Ways.” [From Voices Of The Kronian Moon, out 3/1 via Season of Mist.]