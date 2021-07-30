The Month In Metal – July 2021

﻿Iron Maiden released the official video of its new single, “The Writing On the Wall,” to YouTube on July 15. At the time I’m writing this, the frequent Trad Belt holders’ first stream from their forthcoming 17th full-length, Senjutsu, has racked up 6,885,982 views. That’s a lot of views. Like… a mainstream amount of views. And here I am, writing about it. I still can’t get over that. It’s not every day that a band we might talk about in the Black Market, for reasons other than post-peak-thrash oafishness, makes that kind of dent in the zeitgeist. But that’s kind of the thing: Maiden are one of the few heavy metal bands that appeal to normal people and nerds at pretty much the same level.

In the aftermath of Iron Maiden’s viewplosion, plenty of reasons have been offered to explain the massive response: “The Writing On the Wall” is Maiden’s first new music in nearly six years, the longest layoff in the NWOBHM institution’s nearly 40-plus-year career; this hyper-online age of instant reactions and other forms of circular viral engagement is uniquely engineered to spin up ludicrous numbers; it’s a decent song with a fun video; and on and on and on. All of that is probably worth investigating. Of course, me being me and this column being this column, I thought, Huh, I wonder if I can make a dumb metric out of that.

Without further gum-flapping, let me introduce the Iron Maiden Number (IMN), a stat designed to measure a heavy metal artist or band’s mainstream relevancy. Specifically, IMN estimates the likelihood that an imaginary, average early 20-something, music-curious person (IAE20MCP) has heard an artist or band if they’re already familiar with Iron Maiden.

IMN, then, has few use cases:

1. It creates a tier of “gateway” bands, which are entry-level bands that start fans on the path to blissful, life-ruining heavy metal discovery.

2. It sets an in-the-moment threshold for what can and cannot be considered underground.

3. It allows you to test whether an obscure artist has actually broken out.

4. You get to laugh at how defiantly unpopular the Black Market’s monthly selections tend to run. There’s… no hiding it anymore.

Ah, but does IMN actually work? Welp, let’s find out.

Naturally, before we begin, I need to issue the usual caveats:

First, since I’m working with numbers, let it be known that I am not a statistician and I, in fact, have failed math at every educational level possible. My usual go-to for brainy things, Avinash Mittur, provided support. Even under his watchful eye, I made some ludicrously arbitrary decisions and probably failed to carry the everything on my abacus.

Second, I’m working with some small sample sizes here, so, you know, grain of salt, etc. Like, I don’t think IMN is going to body Chartmetric out of business.

Third, IMN does not measure music quality, only relative popularity among a composite of fictional youths at the exact time these measurements are taken. Let me restate that: What IMN favors is not inherently good or bad and will probably look way wrong to older metalheads whose context calcified around their respective senior years of high school. Please cut and paste that below when the inevitable skimmer complains in the comments.

Finally, please refer to any of the other dumb stats intros, a Black Market genre at this point, for a more detailed list of reasons why I’m dumb.

Okay. Now for the extremely boring and excruciatingly long section on methodology where I transform into Hate Silver, the corpsepainted Excel abuser of FiveBlergyEight. If you don’t care about how these numbers came to be and you just want to see the results, scroll down until you see the next embedded video: Napalm Death’s “You Suffer,” for obvious reasons.

IMN rips off is modeled on baseball’s OPS+, which seeks to measure a batter’s relative offensive value to the league average. The big difference is that, instead of a league average, we’re going to use Iron Maiden as a baseline.

Similar to OPS+, IMN is based on two other calculations. The first is a General Populace Score (Gen Pop Score or GPS), built from various “mainstream” data points. The second is a Data Of Recommendation Knowers Score (DORK Score or DS), built from various music nerd data points. The final IMN equation looks like this:

((Gen Pop Score / Iron Maiden’s Gen Pop Score) + (DORK Score / Iron Maiden’s DORK Score) -1) * 100 = Iron Maiden Number

This sets Iron Maiden’s IMN, no matter what changes with its individual GPS or DS, at 100. The idea is that, as one of metal’s premiere gateway bands that metalheads still enjoy after solving the Lament Configuration that is extreme metal enjoyment, Maiden’s IMN should be constant because metal’s general popularity is pegged to it. In essence, if Maiden get more popular, we should see a similar uptick in metal fans in even the most subterranean reaches of the underground. If that uptick doesn’t occur, the affected artists and bands will become more obscure, which, for the purposes of this intro means that an IAE20MCP is less likely to encounter said artists and bands. Lastly, if Maiden get less popular, then we have to assume that they have been canceled and/or sacrificed to appease the algorithmic Zoomer god that resides within TikTok in which case please forget that I wrote any of this.

Setting Iron Maiden’s IMN to a static number also allows me to make the following table to help you interpret the results. This will in no way come back to bite me.

100 or Above: The Gateway Tier. It is extremely likely that an IAE20MCP has encountered these artists/bands if they’re familiar with Iron Maiden.

99 – 0: The Mainstream. These artists/bands have some mainstream cultural cachet and/or name recognition and thus would not require much effort to hear. Any IMN below zero belongs to the Underground.

-1 – -50: The Upper Underground. These bands will be familiar to an Average Younger Metalhead (AYM) and are on the verge of entering or re-entering the mainstream.

-51 – -85: The Lower Underground. These artists/bands aren’t as familiar to AYMs, although they’ll probably be familiar to Geriatrics Remembering Artists of Yore, or GRAYs. As such, these artists/bands either maintain or are building sizable fanbases. In addition, -85 is the Obscurity Breakout Line. When an underground music source makes the claim that an artist/band has “broken out” or is about to, it means that its IMN is at or above -85.

-86 – -95: The Obscurity Purgatory. Artists/bands could easily move back into the Lower Underground with a decent new album or AYM rediscovery. In addition, -95 is the Black Market Breakout Line. When an arcanum-trafficking monthly heavy metal listicle such as, say, Stereogum’s the Black Market makes the claim that an artist/band has “broken out” or is about to, it means that its IMN is at or above -95.

-96 or Below: The Black Market Zone. Everything in here is obscure to AYMs and GRAYs. Again, this isn’t a value judgment. It just is. I mean… it’s all great and very relevant music! Please don’t fire me.

Quick note before we get deeper into the weeds: You might be wondering, if the IMN measures mainstream relevancy, why do we need a DORK Score? Well, while we’ve established that music discovery is probably different than it used to be, I don’t think we can remove nerds from the equation yet. Imagine an IAE20MCP showing up to a party. A nerd asks, “What are you into?” IAE20MCP answers, “Iron Maiden.” The nerd responds, “That’s cool… but have you heard WORMED?????????? Perhaps you’d like to read my awesome Top 200 list for more cool bands, poser.” Speaking from experience, a persistently annoying nerd is a powerful external force. You can’t ignore that. I said, you can’t ignore t — are you still reading?

Alright, let’s crunch some numbers.

FINDING GEN POP SCORE

The Gen Pop Score emphasizes extreme recency bias, album release frequency, and titanic, too-big-too-fail enormity. It collects data from three mainstream sources, Spotify, YouTube, and eBay, and then adds bonuses and adjustments based on performance.

Assumptions:

Spotify is where most normal people do the bulk of their listening. This is why we’re assuming our IAE20MCP is a younger person because I, an old, weird person, don’t use Spotify and still listen to FM radio. Please euthanize me. Also, I’d like to tip my cap to Metal Injection for its monthly Spotify tracking series and Rick Beato for his occasional top 10 videos. Both are illuminating and provided some inspiration.

As a source that’s often linked to and ripped from, YouTube is an okay stand-in for all of social media and is weighted as such.

eBay provides a rough guesstimate of the merch market. Seeing a lot of band shirts out in the wild has to count for something, even if it counts for far less than the other two sources. I would’ve preferred average concert attendance or gross ticket sales, but I… doubt the veracity of any data that’s available since it stinks of PR.

Steps:

[My commentary is in brackets.]

1. Find ARTIST/BAND’s average monthly listeners on Spotify.

2. Multiply that number by the Spotify Bonus, if applicable. The Spotify Bonus can be found by dividing the years since ARTIST/BAND’s full-length debut by ARTIST/BAND’s total number of full-lengths. This is called the Ek Number, after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, who famously said, “There is a narrative fallacy here, combined with the fact that, obviously, some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.” If ARTIST/BAND’s Ek Number is under 2.5, apply a 20 percent bonus. If ARTIST/BAND’s Ek Number is under 1.5, apply a 30 percent bonus. The product is the Spotify Score.

TROUBLESHOOTING: If ARTIST/BAND has not yet released a full-length, but has one scheduled for this year, it receives the full Spotify Bonus. If not, it does not receive a bonus.

[I think Ek was mostly referring to singles, but this is metal, a full-length style, so I’ve snarkily updated that hot take accordingly. Also, despite what nerds who collect demo cassettes want you to believe, everyone knows bands don’t really start until the LP drops. Release the album, Mare, you cowards.]

3. Find ARTIST/BAND’s most-viewed video on YouTube.

[Ideally, if I was more serious about this and didn’t hash out these equations on a toilet paper square during a bathroom break at work, I’d pick the video that was “performing” the best, but… yeah. I also tried to use videos uploaded by band/label accounts whenever possible.]

4. Divide the views by the YouTube Adjustment, which is number of years since the video was uploaded. The quotient is the YouTube Score.

5. Search eBay for “ARTIST/BAND shirt” in the clothing subsection.

[You may have to search “ARTIST/BAND band shirt” to get relevant hits. These numbers never seem consistent, anyway. Just go with it.]

6. Divide that return by years since ARTIST/BAND’s full-length debut and then multiply the quotient by 666. The product is the Shirt Score.

TROUBLESHOOTING: If ARTIST/BAND has not yet released a full-length, but has one scheduled for this year, the divisor is one. If not, use the year ARTIST/BAND formed instead.

[Bands that haven’t been on this earth long enough to make a bunch of merch shouldn’t be penalized, so I’ll use longevity as a way to even the playing field.]

7. Add the Spotify Score, YouTube Score, and Shirt Score together.

8. If ARTIST/BAND has released an album since 2020 or is planning to release one before 2022, apply a 10 percent bonus to the total in Step 7. This is the New Album Bump. Otherwise, keep the total from Step 7. The result is the GPS.

((Spotify monthly listeners * Spotify Bonus) + (Highest viewed YouTube video / YouTube Adjustment) + ((eBay shirt results / years since debut) *666)) * New Album Bump, if applicable = Gen Pop Score

EXAMPLE: IRON MAIDEN’S GEN POP SCORE

[Numbers current for late July 2021. You will have to update these numbers for accurate results.]

Iron Maiden have 6,954,754 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Maiden released their debut, Iron Maiden, in 1980, roughly 41 years ago. They have released 16 full-lengths to date (Senjutsu, their 17th, is not out yet). Maiden’s Ek Number, then, is 2.5625, which does not qualify for a Spotify Bonus.

Maiden’s highest viewed video from an official source is the official video for “The Number of the Beast.” It has been viewed 51,744,410 times. It was uploaded on August 7, 2015.

Divide the YouTube views by 5, which is the number of years that have passed since the video was uploaded.

“Iron Maiden shirt” turns up 7,502 results on eBay.

Divide the eBay results by 41. Multiply the quotient by 666.

Add the Spotify Score, YouTube Score, and Shirt Score together.

Maiden are releasing Senjutsu on September 3 via Parlophone. Apply a 10 percent bonus to the sum found in the last step.

Bow your head at the almighty GPS.

FINDING DORK SCORE

The DORK Score emphasizes old things and “DORK Purity,” which can be defined as quality over quantity with an extreme preference for release infrequency. (Pure DORK artists/bands are those that only release a limited number of highly regarded full-lengths and break up because you can’t screw up what you never follow up.) DS collects data from two nerdy sources, Last.fm and RateYourMusic (RYM), and then adds bonuses and adjustments based on age and performance.

Assumptions:

Last.fm is a music-tracking platform that only performative nerds still care about. Not surprisingly, heavy metal bands tend to perform better on Last.fm than Spotify.

RYM is a list-stuffed nerd haven. Its rating system provides insight into what nerds would most likely recommend. Within a discography, albums embraced by nerds have a greater number of ratings than those perceived as toxic to all nerds except contrarians. (Example: To Mega Therion: 5,535 ratings. Cold Lake: 1,249 ratings.) Therefore, a stronger discography should receive more average ratings per album than a weaker one on the same general popularity tier.

Steps:

[My commentary is in brackets.]

1. Find ARTIST/BAND’s total number of listeners on Last.fm.

2. Add up the total number of ARTIST/BAND’s full-length ratings on RateYourMusic. Multiply that number by 10. The product is the Adjusted RYM Score.

3. If ARTIST/BAND’s Adjusted RYM Score is over 75 percent of its Last.fm listenership, a Double DORK Bonus of 2.5 percent is triggered. If the Adjusted RYM Score exceeds the Last.fm Score, it triggers a Double DORK Bonus of 5 percent. Multiply the Adjusted RYM Score by the Double DORK Bonus, if applicable. The product is the Double DORK RYM Score.

[A high Adjusted RYM Score in relation to a Last.fm listenership suggests nerds are pushing for ARTIST/BAND’s increased relevancy. However, because no one actually listens to nerds, the Double DORK Bonus should be small.]

4. Divide the Double DORK RYM Score by ARTIST/BAND’s total number of full-lengths. The quotient is the RYM Score.

TROUBLESHOOTING: If ARTIST/BAND has not yet released a full-length, the RYM Score is zero.

5. Divide ARTIST/BAND’s total number of listeners on Last.fm by ARTIST/BAND’s total number of full-lengths. The quotient is the Last.fm Score.

TROUBLESHOOTING: If ARTIST/BAND has not yet released a full-length, the Last.fm Score is the Last.fm total listeners number.

[You can’t screw up your full-length discography if you never release a full-length.]

6. Add the RYM Score and Last.fm Score together.

7. Multiply the sum found in Step 6 by the Too Old Too Cold Bonus, which is the number of decades since a band formed. The result is the DS.

(RYM Score + Last.fm Score) * Too Old Too Cold Bonus = DORK Score

EXAMPLE: IRON MAIDEN’S DORK SCORE

[Numbers current for late July 2021. You will have to update these numbers for accurate results.]

Iron Maiden have 139,721 RYM ratings on their 16 released full-lengths. Multiply that number by 10.

Maiden have 2,267,102 total listeners on Last.fm.

Maiden’s Adjusted RYM Score is roughly 62 percent of its Last.fm listenership, therefore it does not trigger a Double DORK Bonus.

Divide the Double DORK RYM Score, which is just the Adjusted RYM Score since no bonus was applied, by 16.

Divide the Last.fm listenership by 16.

Add the RYM Score and Last.fm Score together.

Maiden formed in 1975, per Encyclopaedia Metallum. They receive a Too Old Too Cold Bonus of 4.6. Multiply the sum in the previous step by the Too Old Too Cold Bonus.

Gaze in wonder at the DS.

Yep. All of that totally made sense.

I have calculated the Iron Maiden Number for over 100 bands. Before we get into the big list, let’s pull out a subsection so we can ease into this madness. Here’s the Big 4 of thrash.

Metallica: 668

Slayer: 33

Megadeth: 16

Anthrax: -40

On the whole, this played out pretty much how I expected. If our IAE20MCP is familiar with Iron Maiden, it’s highly likely they’ve already encountered Metallica. Really, how could they not; Metallica is one of heavy metal’s foremost gateway bands. Slayer and Megadeth don’t quite reach those heights of mainstream ubiquity and are therefore less likely. That said, both still place firmly in the mainstream zone. Both probably would’ve been a lot higher if we ran their respective IMNs in, like, 1992. The same could probably be said for Anthrax. which now slips into the underground. That wailing noise you can hear is a million GRAYs realizing they’re old.

Let’s go a little deeper. Metallica’s god-status isn’t much of a surprise. They’re the biggest metal band currently on the planet. As such, their GPS is enormous, led by the video for “Nothing Else Matters” that has been seen 997,083,737 times on YouTube, which is fitting because, when it comes to Metallica’s post-Justice originals, truly, nothing else matters. If there is a surprise, it’s how dominant Metallica’s DS continues to be. Iron Maiden have an insane DS and yet, despite being a joke among metal nerds for the past 30 years, Metallica nearly doubled it. The joke is on us.

What’s intriguing is the battle for second. Megadeth have five platinum albums to Slayer’s zero, and this plays out in Megadeth’s Spotify Score, which nearly doubles Slayer’s. However, Slayer absolutely crush the YouTube Score and Shirt Score, which helps drive their GPS, just barely, past Megadeth. Slayer extends their lead in DS. While Megadeth are probably the best of the Big 4 from a post-2000 quality perspective, their strategy of dropping a new eh album every few years has backfired among nerds, sinking their per-album RYM average. Oh, yeah, and Super Collider. That didn’t help, either. Slayer have sucked since Seasons, but they have released fewer sucky albums. That made the difference.

Finally, I don’t know how to put this: I don’t think young people are familiar with Anthrax. They were a distant fourth in all measurables. They made up some ground with a decent DS, but even that lagged noticeably behind. Anthrax are still big, but they’re definitely the last of the four, sinking into the Upper Underground as the “uh… oh yeah, them” of pub quiz answers. AYMs, check out “Bring The Noise”?

Here’s the bigger list. I’m going to split this into chunks and supply some brief analysis as we’re flushed down the IMN pipe.

GATEWAY TIER AND THE MAINSTREAM

Metallica: 668

Ozzy Osbourne: 602

Black Sabbath: 164

Iron Maiden: 100

Ghost: 72

Motörhead: 50

Deep Purple: 50

Nightwish: 44

Volbeat: 34

Slayer: 33

Megadeth: 16

Judas Priest: 7

Killswitch Engage: 6

Mastodon: 4

Dragonforce: 4

In Flames: 3

Dio: 2

NOTES: Ozzy is still riding high off his Post Malone collaboration. It’s a great example of how extreme recency bias exponentially influences IMN.

While Black Sabbath are rightly entrenched as a gateway band, it still feels like they should have a higher IMN. The IMN doesn’t quite match Black Sabbath’s perceived importance, which could be a commentary on the increasing obsolesce of heavy metal folklorists like myself. GRAYs, be warned: This effect will befall all older bands.

Ghost’s popularity still confuses me greatly. Blue Öyster Cult have an IMN of -5, if you’re curious.

Motörhead’s IMN is primarily driven by one factor: Everyone watched that cover of “Heroes” teary-eyed after Lemmy passed. RIP.

I think of Deep Purple as a gateway band, but the fact that they’re hanging around with such a good score is pretty impressive for a band their age. I ran a few other classic rock bands for kicks and the results run the gamut. Led Zeppelin: 286. Rush: 13. Weird! If you were into rock, I feel like those records just showed up on your doorstep the day you turned 12. Things done changed?

I was pleased by how global IMN results turned out to be. If this was ‘Muricah only, I don’t think you’d see Nightwish, Volbeat, or In Flames in the mainstream zone. To wit, I found out what a Volbeat is due to this exercise. (Surprise: I don’t like it.) In my defense, Volbeat got destroyed by DS.

Killswitch Engage’s most-viewed YouTube video is a cover of “Holy Diver.” Make of that what you will.

THE UPPER UNDERGROUND

Manowar: -4

Rainbow: -5

Jinjer: -6

Lamb Of God: -7

Death: -12

Gojira: -17

Opeth: -22

Dream Theater: -28

Sepultura: -32

Amon Amarth: -32

Isis: -35

Agalloch: -36

Anthrax: -40

Deafheaven: -41

Behemoth: -42

Emperor: -43

Lacuna Coil: -44

Cradle Of Filth: -45

Sleep: -47

Meshuggah: -48

Spiritbox: -50

NOTES: Ooooooookay. Here’s where things start getting odd, inflaming my GRAY biases. But, I have to remember, IMN represents the likelihood that an IAE20MCP has heard a band and not that, like, Jinjer will ride their recent YouTube virality to headline over Lamb Of God or Dream Theater.

That said, this is batshit: Are people really still listening to Isis on Spotify now that Isis means Isis? Some of these results feel like holdovers from ‘00s nerdity, remnants of a Blogspot past that still haunts Last.fm.

Spiritbox, a kind of djenty hybrid band out of Canada, are an interesting test case I wanted to include. The quartet has done numbers on all of the mainstream platforms but doesn’t have a full-length out yet. I think the -50 is a pretty good representation of what happens when GPS and DS are so at odds. GPS still wins out.

Deafheaven suck. Moving on.

THE LOWER UNDERGROUND

Blind Guardian: -53

Baroness: -54

Mayhem: -54

Queensryche: -56

Carcass: -56

Accept: -58

Celtic Frost: -58

HammerFall: -58

Immortal: -60

Dimmu Borgir : -60

Devin Townsend: -64

Testament: -64

At The Gates: -65

Katatonia: -65

W.A.S.P.: -67

Power Trip: -67

Cannibal Corpse: -68

Atheist: -68

Unleash The Archers: -68

Ulver: -69

Red Fang: -70

Blood Incantation: -70

Morbid Angel: -70

Bloodbath: -71

Mercyful Fate: -72

Paradise Lost: -72

Bathory: -72

Neurosis: -72

Pig Destroyer: -73

Amorphis: -73

Gorguts: -74

Exodus: -75

Nile: -76

Obituary: -76

Bolt Thrower: -77

Leprous: -77

Darkthrone: -78

King Diamond: -80

Napalm Death: -80

Entombed: -80

Dying Fetus: -80

High On Fire: -80

Wolves In The Throne Room: -80

Oranssi Pazuzu: -80

Candlemass: -81

Pallbearer: -81

Godflesh: -81

Deicide: -81

Enslaved: -82

Venom: -82

Savatage: -83

Suffocation: -83

Dark Angel: -83

Eyehategod: -83

Autopsy: -85

Overkill: -85

NOTES: I’m going to add two bands that I didn’t include in my original run because I find the results so funny. Demilich have an IMN of -58. Weakling have an IMN of -75. By releasing one album each, these bands have achieved total and utter DORK Purity. You can just imagine an IAE20MCP hunting for lists and falling for either as early onset nerd brain starts creeping in despite neither band being popular AT ALL.

The rest of this tier makes some sense (though IMN cousins are rarely 1:1 comparisons), though newer, “hotter” bands have obviously received a big push thanks to solid GPS tallies. You’d expect a few of these bands to regress in the coming decades. The other risers, like Atheist, outperformed DS averages. That’s the GRAY muscle, positioning bands to be “rediscovered.” Keep the flame burning.

OBSCURITY PURGATORY

Immolation: -86

Voivod: -87

Tomb Mold: -87

Running Wild: -89

Gwar: -90

Saint Vitus: -90

Satan: -91

Panopticon: -91

Yob: -91

Horrendous: -91

Incantation: -93

Defeated Sanity: -94

Manilla Road: -95

Baest: -95

Crypta: -95

NOTES: Now this is interesting. You have your expected breakouts, but you also have a ton of bands that should be bigger if common sense dictates anything! It kills me that Voivod are here!

What’s really interesting is Gwar, whose standing would be improved immensely if we could count concert draw. This would suggest that their listenership doesn’t match the live show spectacle.

Incantation is also a surprise considering how many Inclonetations now walk amongst us. They had a brutal GPS and their DS lagged way behind a lot of what they influenced. Bizarre.

I guess we can call it: Baest and Crypta have broken out of the Black Market. Congrats.

Here are a few other bands worth mentioning that couldn’t crack the Obscurity Purgatory but held the Trad Belt at some point: Virgin Steele, The Lord Weird Slough Feg, and Atlantean Kodex. All came in with a -96 IMN. Trad is probably the most palatable metal genre soundwise for normal people but something about its old-fart aesthetic makes it more obscure than others. That’s a thesis if someone wants it.

THE BLACK MARKET ZONE

As promised, here’s the IMN of everything we covered in the last column. Not all of this is in the Black Market Zone… but a lot of it is.

Unto Others: -90

Silver Lake: -93

Atvm: -97

Jute Gyte: -99

Body Void: -99

Diskord: -99

Рожь: -99

Bridge Burner: -99

Metharoma: -100

Eternal Sword: -100

Notes: No comment. We cover very important heavy metal musics.

Final takeaways: No statistic is an objective measure. They’re used primarily to tell the story the creator wants to tell. IMN is no different. Some of the results check out, a lot feel insane to me. I could push the narrative that I’m not an IAE20MCP and therefore this is how young people would process heavy metal. But, really, it’s just a lot of noise. IAE20MCPs are not real. IMN is not real. None of it is real.

Still, as a form of entertainment? What a dumb, fun prism to see heavy metal through. IMN doesn’t do much else but confuse, enrage, and make you distrustful of strawman youth, a fitting contribution to hot-take metal culture. The real fun comes when you plug non-metal stuff into the equation. Want to feel extremely insignificant, metalhead? Olivia Rodrigo currently has an IMN of 2,170. –Ian Chainey