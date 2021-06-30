The Month In Metal – June 2021

A note from the artist: “Observing and appreciating the ‘magically shitty’ requires not just an ear for the musical performance but appreciating its visual presentation with the execution of tactfully shitty design decisions.”

Origin: Lariviered

1. an element of a heavy metal song or album that would sound bad in similar contexts but, because of its shittiness, makes the song or album catchier.

Example:

“Holy heck, the AOR opening of Source’s ‘Hunger’ is so magically shitty! What even is that, an REO Speedwagon deep cut? I love it.”

2. a song or album that, in the process of trying to embody a heavy metal ideal, misses in a pleasingly weird way. In turn, thanks to the artist’s unique heavy metal character and the transformative power of heavy metal feeling, the weirdness winds up making the song or album equally as metal, if not more so, than if the artist achieved that end in a more traditionally good way.

Example:

“Crurifragium sounds like three orcs and one drunk bear fighting over a nail gun in a pressboard factory. What a magically shitty mess.”

Okay. There are your two definitions. Before we can break them down, we have to set some boundaries.

To start, note that for something to be magically shitty, be it an element or a full work, the shittiness needs to be born out of necessity (i.e., substandard equipment, ambition that exceeds skill) or totally accidental (i.e., you have no idea what you’re doing). Much like how purposely bad movies are interminable, you can’t really be magically shitty on purpose. That whole strain of blog-bait outsider black metal that made waves in the ‘00s died out for precisely that reason. I tend to lump 99 percent of cosplay dungeon synth into that same bucket, but I acknowledge that I am, in the parlance of shouty sports talk shows, a “hater.”

That distinction is why magical shittiness is sometimes confused for another metal concept, “accidentally good.” That is when a band is good but its members almost certainly cannot explain to you why it is/was good. I have zero faith that James Hetfield can accurately explain why Metallica were good, therefore anything worthwhile that Metallica have done post-Justice is accidentally good. Manowar, during those blissful moments when they recognize that their true calling is epic doom, are accidentally good. Accidentally good bands may occasionally stumble into the magically shitty space — Vehemence’s God Was Created is both accidentally good and contains magically shitty elements — but the magical shittiness in those isolated instances are usually pretty distinct.

Ah, but there’s a catch. It is also true that what’s distinctly magically shitty now may not always be. I have to think that when some Swedish knuckleheads with a R.A.V.A.G.E. obsession decided to dime a BOSS HM-2 pedal, that was briefly in the realm of magical shittiness before its mass adoption. That’s kind of the thing, magical shittiness is a judgment call largely predicated on its perceived unexpectedness. (While I won’t follow this thread much further, I’ll add that if you have a smaller library of metal touchstones, you will naturally think more things are magically shitty. Conversely, if your library has a high concentration of magically shitty, you’re less likely to regard things as such.)

As an example, I don’t think a “ping” snare tone is in the magically shitty zone anymore because ping is so ubiquitous in the more toilet side of brutal death metal and grind. It definitely was magically shitty at one point, but ping is just something you do now, a box to check. (This happens to be one of my favorite things about metal, how decisions made, possibly, for reasons other than artistic preference soon become artistic preferences because the original article happens to whip ass.) Once a magically shitty element becomes a standard, it can only be judged as magical or shitty on its own terms.

That said, I feel like magical shittiness can undergo a redistricting over time. Re-litigating something’s metallness is, of course, the most metal of pastimes. And, the further one moves away from something, especially after a genre has been standardized, the greater the potential for that thing to be moved back into the realm of magical shittiness. When it does, those songs and albums tend to fall under the second definition of magically shittiness, which makes for prime playlist material. I think there’s an interesting reason for why that redistricting occurs, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s back up.

If you’ve encountered the concept of magical shittiness in these pages before, it probably adheres to the first definition. That’s the more common usage. It acknowledges that any element of a heavy metal song can be magically shitty. Vocals, instruments, performance, songwriting, lyrics, production, video, vibe. Mark The Shark’s vocals on Manilla Road’s “Necropolis” are magically shitty. The drums on the new demo by 七生報國, which might as well be someone playing a cookie sheet, are magically shitty. Paradise Lost’s extremely drunk, inhibition-lowering performance on Lost Paradise is magically shitty. Malice coining the portmanteau “infernity,” which is Hell’s eternal inferno, is magically shitty. Likewise, Exodus advising that you can run away from piranhas is magically shitty. Lee Aaron’s video for “Metal Queen” is magically shitty. Matterhorn’s entire ‘Celtic Frost with a concussion’ vibe is delightfully magically shitty.

Now, this is extremely important: While these elements are magically shitty, I’m not sure I’d call those bands, albums, or songs magically shitty. 七生報國 is close, but it still fits comfortably into an accepted lo-fi black metal model. This is key: 七生報國 doesn’t miss in a weird way, it just has addictively trash-ass drums. To make this point from a different angle, the original mix of Pig Destroyer’s Prowler In The Yard is magically shitty. It is the “I got this ballpoint pen tattoo at a party and now I have hepatitis” of mixes. Its sketchiness, and the scumbag atmosphere it creates, go a long way towards making that record a masterpiece. The shittiness adds to the experience. That’s why the “similar context” test was built into the first magically shitty definition. That mix might make other records sound like a pile of shit, but I couldn’t imagine Prowler without it.

Magically shitty elements are easy to find. You might even say that metal was built upon magically shittiness. Songs and albums that fit the second magically shitty definition, though? That’s harder to sniff out. It requires being able to hear, analyze, and enjoy a pleasingly weird miss. And what does that sound like? How about this:

The first song in that video is “Road I’m Traveling,” the opener of Pandemonium’s 1983 album Heavy Metal Soldiers. Something about the stumbling songwriting and weedly riffs that chooga instead of chugga is magically shitty. Unless you’ve only listened to Lizzy Borden for the last 30-plus years, “Road I’m Traveling” doesn’t fit squarely in what we’ve come to expect an ‘80s heavy metal band to sound like. It’s not powerful… it is… I don’t know… sneaky? It sounds sneaky! What a sneaky-ass song. You could survey an old fart label like Stormspell and find nary a band that’s trying to revive early Pandemonium’s particular idiosyncrasies. Be that as it may, that slightly askew, slithery sneakiness makes it a goddamn earworm. Every time I hear it I’m like, “Whoa, weird… sneaky.” Every time I hear it, I get the pre-chorus and chorus stuck in my head. That’s the epitome of second-definition magically shittiness! Grade-A magical shit.

Here’s the fun part, when we dive back into the idea of redistricting: I can’t imagine that “Road I’m Traveling” was considered magically shitty at the time. Pandemonium, originally from Fairbanks, Alaska, got a pretty big push from Metal Blade. In the description to this video uploaded by guitarist David Resch, Pandemonium apparently co-headlined the second night of the 1984 Metal Massacre/Metal Blade Records showcase at Los Angeles’s The Roxy. Its openers? Savage Grace and Slayer. It’s like the Jeff Bagwell trade as a metal bill. Still, since US heavy metal wasn’t fully standardized, Pandemonium was probably regarded less as an outlier and more as a band exploring an acceptable side path of metal. That is to say, it didn’t sound as far away from heavy metal as it does now.

For this reason, the biggest pockets of second-definition magical shittiness grow near the roots of subgenres. Not surprisingly, the various NWO_HM incarnations are loaded with magical shitty. Since the kvlt police didn’t exist, and whatever gatekeepers that did didn’t have an absurdly large database to judge bands against, the weirder metal potatoes that rolled towards the back cupboard could grow more sprouts. Ethel The Frog, Glory Bell’s Band, etc. But whenever a metal style starts to undergo an experimental phase and an infinite number of possible paths open up, the magically shitty start plopping out. Embrionic Death went from gross-out brutal death metal to bugfuck prog death in the space of a year, eventually churning out the magically shitty Stream Of Solidarity… demo in 1993. Check this out:

While you’re more likely to find second-definition magical shittiness in deprecated metal paths that have been redistricted, magical shittiness still happens all of the time today. Pyöveli, the Finnish speed/thrash band, is three decades removed from the speed metal swirl’s heyday. No matter, the brothers, T. Metal N. and T. Pyöveli N., are laser focused on delivering an exceedingly narrow true interpretation of the style. Because the duo is working within the confines of a trapped-in-time genre with few other practitioners sharing their same true fervor, something akin to founder effect has taken place. When Pyöveli are measured against the comparative diversity of nowadays speed metal, the results are so appealingly weird. It’s like the brothers’ pleasingly weird miss is just that, due to their intentional isolation in ultra orthodox speed metal, it doesn’t even consider that it can miss. I mean, listen to the cabin fever energy emanating from this:

Argh, so good. Like Darkthrone’s “Hate Cloak,” Pyöveli’s intense heavy metal character is pivotal. That’s the magic. If I covered “No Speed Limits” note for note with the same gear, it would be shitty because I don’t have any heavy metal feeling. Pyöveli, though, are oozing with it. It’s like… magically shittiness is the Force and heavy metal feeling is the Midi-chlorians? I can’t believe I wrote that.

Newer second-definition magically shitty metal often resides in a similar space, one where bands try so hard to slavishly nail a heavy metal ideal that the output sounds bizarre, mutated not by modern styles but the players’ skill levels and heavy metal values. Hellhound, last seen closing out the Trad Belt column, are one of these bands. Their desire to be extremely heavy metal is their driving purpose. That’s not weird. The modifier, then, is the band’s heavy metal feeling. And that’s awesomely weird.

Let’s tie this all together and then I’ll cut you loose. In keeping with our original Darkthrone theme, here’s Fenriz’ Red Planet.

This is a song that fits both definitions of magical shittiness. That “hey!” in the intro is a prime example of a magically shitty element. It’s less an expected OOGH, more what you’d say to someone you don’t recognize. “Phil, Phil Connors?!” …hey! It’s so good and it would suck in a similar stoner doom song.

And the song itself is, also, magically shitty. It lines up the second-wave of Sabbath disciples like ‘80s Pentagram and Trouble but misses and ends up in a totally bizarre space all of its own, like if Electric Wizard and Sleep gave up on weed for Edgar Rice Burroughs and Fritz Leiber. And it rules. So much heavy metal feeling. After the “hey!,” Fenriz turns up the catchy qualities of the rest of the track, and that element of incongruity becomes catchier. That’s prime magical shittiness and that’s why a magically shitty playlist works so well: You get the WTF and the catchiness. “Whoa, what is this? Oh, this rules.” And now everyone is having an awesome time at the BBQ.

Anyway, maybe we can scare up a few more of these and crowdsource a full playlist. Show me the magically shitty. –Ian Chainey