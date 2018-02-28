Features
Ian Chainey
Credit:
Therion photographed by Mina Karadzic
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018
In Black Market's super-secret fortress of slamitude, I was challenged to listen to Therion's
Beloved Antichrist
in one sitting. Released earlier this month, the Swedish…
Ian Chainey
|
February 28, 2018 - 1:45 pm
Credit:
Mournful Congregation courtesy of Earsplit PR
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2018
On the last episode of Black Market, Doug Moore left us. He said he was going out to
pick up an award
while muttering "fly,…
Ian Chainey
|
January 31, 2018 - 10:55 am
Credit:
Artificial Brain, photographed by Scott KInkade
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – March 2017
Hey, this is Ian. Doug is in the studio this month. He's also promoting
Weeping Sores
. Since the man is slammed, I'm filling in, much…
Ian Chainey
|
March 31, 2017 - 1:38 pm
Lux Absentia – “Endless, Aimless, Ruthless Power”
"Endless, Aimless, Ruthless Power," the second track of three on Lux Absentia's debut,
Antignosis
, works because of black metal formulas. First, not a put down.
Ian Chainey
|
August 30, 2016 - 11:35 am
Premiere
Dark Forest – “The Undying Flame”
There probably are finer ways to slice this song from the forthcoming
Beyond The Veil
, Dark Forest's fourth full-length: NWOBHM, trad, power metal, etc. But,…
Ian Chainey
|
July 25, 2016 - 12:12 pm
Summit – “Pale Moonlight Shadow”
If we could slap ye olde RIYL stickers on Bandcamp pages, maybe "like
Justin Broadrick
on the ISS
remixing
the last five years of metal!"
Ian Chainey
|
July 19, 2016 - 11:03 am
Anicon – “In Shadow And Amber”
Anicon titled their debut full-length
Exegeses
? Huh. That'll get the brain gears turning. Because, well, the NYC black metal quartet didn't seem to be aiming…
Ian Chainey
|
June 24, 2016 - 9:56 am
Internal Suffering – “Unleash The Antarctic Colossus” (Stereogum Premiere)
Cyclonic Void Of Power
, Internal Suffering's fifth full-length and first in about a decade, runs deeper than the typical blast of brutal death metal. Split…
Ian Chainey
|
June 8, 2016 - 1:38 pm
Seedna – “Abyssus” (Stereogum Premiere)
"Abyssus" is the penultimate track on Seedna's third album,
Forlorn
. As both titles imply, the Swedish quintet isn't exactly suffering cheek cramps from all of…
Ian Chainey
|
May 20, 2016 - 11:38 am
Slomatics – “Electric Breath” (Stereogum Premiere)
Slomatics' fifth full-length,
Future Echo Returns
, brings the three-part narrative began by the band on 2012's
A Hocht
to its neutron-star-heavy conclusion. Over seven songs,…
Ian Chainey
|
May 16, 2016 - 2:01 pm
Sorcery – “The New Armageddon” (Stereogum Premiere)
Sweden's Sorcery released
Bloodchilling Tales
, their first full-length, in 1991. Already five or so years into their run, the death metallers had made a name…
Ian Chainey
|
May 3, 2016 - 11:46 am
Virus – “Steamer”
Sure, if these blurbs serve a function, it's doing the prep work before you hit play. But, if you've read this far and Virus is…
Ian Chainey
|
April 27, 2016 - 2:27 pm
Polonium – “Tuberculosis” (Stereogum Premiere)
"
I spent the 12 best years of my life / Behind a desk.
"
Ian Chainey
|
March 28, 2016 - 10:49 am
Imperial Triumphant – “Breath Of Innocence” (Stereogum Premiere)
"Breath Of Innocence" stirs to life as a choral piece; a twist on a
Requiem
, maybe. You want to find a comparison to orientate yourself,…
Ian Chainey
|
March 22, 2016 - 11:52 am
Moonsorrow – “Non Serviam”
You know, Moonsorrow didn't
have
to twist the Wayback knob. Bits of
Jumalten Aika
, the Finnish quintet's seventh album, can be surprisingly necro in that…
Ian Chainey
|
March 21, 2016 - 11:21 am
