Therion2017g-1519843206
Credit: Therion photographed by Mina Karadzic

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018

In Black Market's super-secret fortress of slamitude, I was challenged to listen to Therion's Beloved Antichrist in one sitting. Released earlier this month, the Swedish…
Ian Chainey | February 28, 2018 - 1:45 pm
moco-1517412579
Credit: Mournful Congregation courtesy of Earsplit PR

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2018

On the last episode of Black Market, Doug Moore left us. He said he was going out to pick up an award while muttering "fly,…
Ian Chainey | January 31, 2018 - 10:55 am
Artificial Brain
Credit: Artificial Brain, photographed by Scott KInkade

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – March 2017

Hey, this is Ian. Doug is in the studio this month. He's also promoting Weeping Sores. Since the man is slammed, I'm filling in, much…
Ian Chainey | March 31, 2017 - 1:38 pm
luxabsentia

Lux Absentia – “Endless, Aimless, Ruthless Power”

"Endless, Aimless, Ruthless Power," the second track of three on Lux Absentia's debut, Antignosis, works because of black metal formulas. First, not a put down.
Ian Chainey | August 30, 2016 - 11:35 am
Dark Forest - Beyond The Veil

Premiere

Dark Forest – “The Undying Flame”

There probably are finer ways to slice this song from the forthcoming Beyond The Veil, Dark Forest's fourth full-length: NWOBHM, trad, power metal, etc. But,…
Ian Chainey | July 25, 2016 - 12:12 pm
Summit - The Winds That Forestall Thy Return

Summit – “Pale Moonlight Shadow”

If we could slap ye olde RIYL stickers on Bandcamp pages, maybe "like Justin Broadrick on the ISS remixing the last five years of metal!"
Ian Chainey | July 19, 2016 - 11:03 am
Anicon

Anicon – “In Shadow And Amber”

Anicon titled their debut full-length Exegeses? Huh. That'll get the brain gears turning. Because, well, the NYC black metal quartet didn't seem to be aiming…
Ian Chainey | June 24, 2016 - 9:56 am
Internal Suffering - Cyclonic Void Of Power

Internal Suffering – “Unleash The Antarctic Colossus” (Stereogum Premiere)

Cyclonic Void Of Power, Internal Suffering's fifth full-length and first in about a decade, runs deeper than the typical blast of brutal death metal. Split…
Ian Chainey | June 8, 2016 - 1:38 pm
Seedna - Forlorn

Seedna – “Abyssus” (Stereogum Premiere)

"Abyssus" is the penultimate track on Seedna's third album, Forlorn. As both titles imply, the Swedish quintet isn't exactly suffering cheek cramps from all of…
Ian Chainey | May 20, 2016 - 11:38 am
Slomatics - Future Echo Return

Slomatics – “Electric Breath” (Stereogum Premiere)

Slomatics' fifth full-length, Future Echo Returns, brings the three-part narrative began by the band on 2012's A Hocht to its neutron-star-heavy conclusion. Over seven songs,…
Ian Chainey | May 16, 2016 - 2:01 pm
Sorcery - Garden Of Bones

Sorcery – “The New Armageddon” (Stereogum Premiere)

Sweden's Sorcery released Bloodchilling Tales, their first full-length, in 1991. Already five or so years into their run, the death metallers had made a name…
Ian Chainey | May 3, 2016 - 11:46 am
Virus - Memento Collider

Virus – “Steamer”

Sure, if these blurbs serve a function, it's doing the prep work before you hit play. But, if you've read this far and Virus is…
Ian Chainey | April 27, 2016 - 2:27 pm
Polonium - Seraphim

Polonium – “Tuberculosis” (Stereogum Premiere)

"I spent the 12 best years of my life / Behind a desk."
Ian Chainey | March 28, 2016 - 10:49 am
Imperial Triumphant - Inceste

Imperial Triumphant – “Breath Of Innocence” (Stereogum Premiere)

"Breath Of Innocence" stirs to life as a choral piece; a twist on a Requiem, maybe. You want to find a comparison to orientate yourself,…
Ian Chainey | March 22, 2016 - 11:52 am
Moonsorrow - Jumalten Aika

Moonsorrow – “Non Serviam”

You know, Moonsorrow didn't have to twist the Wayback knob. Bits of Jumalten Aika, the Finnish quintet's seventh album, can be surprisingly necro in that…
Ian Chainey | March 21, 2016 - 11:21 am
1

