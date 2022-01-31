Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Going To Have A Baby

The artists themselves haven’t officially confirmed it, but news organizations like TMZ and Page Six are reporting that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, two ridiculously attractive and successful musicians, are having a baby. This past weekend, Rihanna and Rocky went out walking together in Harlem, Rocky’s neighborhood, with Rihanna showing off a baby bump even though it was reportedly cold as hell. The photos are all over the internet, but if you haven’t seen them yet, they’re here.

Rihanna and Rocky first collaborated on Rocky’s video for his song “Fashion Killa” in 2013, and they’ve been a couple since 2020. Last year, when talking to GQ, Rocky called Rihanna “the love of my life” and said that she’s working with him on his next album.