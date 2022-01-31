Watch The Smile Cover Joe Jackson’s “It’s Different For Girls”

The Smile, the new band comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, played a trio of concerts at Magazine London within a 15-hour span over the weekend. The band performed in the round for a live audience in addition to ticketed livestreams of each show. I watched the first of the three gigs, at which the Smile burned through an hour of exciting new music that had me asking: Why couldn’t this have just been a new Radiohead album?

In addition to singles “You Will Never Work In Television Again” and “The Smoke” and the recently debuted “Free In The Knowledge,” there were tracks that had previously been attached to Radiohead or Yorke’s solo career, such as “Skrting On The Surface” and “Open The Floodgates.” Several songs had their live debuts including “Speech Bubbles,” “A Hairdryer,” “Waving A White Flag,” and “The Same.” It was a great show, though it was lacking something the next two sets provided: a cover tune.

The setlists for all three Smile shows were identical through the first 14 originals, with a 13-song main set followed by a one-song encore. But the second and third concerts tacked on one more performance at the end, a cover of “It’s Different For Girls” from Joe Jackson’s 1979 album I’m The Man. It’s not the first or even the thousandth song I would have expected the Smile to play, but it serves as one more example of how rocking this trio can be. Check out fan-made footage of the cover below, along with Jackson’s original.

Here’s the setlist for shows two and three:

“Panavision”

“The Smoke”

“Speech Bubbles”

“Thin Thing”

“Open The Floodgates”

“Free In The Knowledge”

“A Hairdryer”

“Waving A White Flag”

“We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”

“Skirting On The Surface”

“The Same”

“The Opposite”

“You Will Never Work in Television Again”

ENCORE:

“Just Eyes And Mouth”

“It’s Different For Girls” (Joe Jackson Cover)