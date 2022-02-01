This coming Friday, Animal Collective will return from the wilderness. The band, back at full strength as a four-piece, will release their new album Time Skiffs, their first true studio LP since 2016’s Painting With. Thus far, AnCo have shared the early singles “Prester John,” “Walker,” and “Strung With Everything.” Today, they’ve shared one more new track.

“We Go Back,” the second-to-last song on Time Skiffs, is a warped and woozy pop song full of idiosyncratically layered harmonies and time-shifting percussion, all anchored to a simple keyboard figure. Animal Collective have never been strangers to weird vocal filters, bu tit sounds like they’re just using straight-up Auto-Tune on this one. Below, check out the trippy Winston Hacking-directed “We Go Back” video.

Time Skiffs is out 2/4 on Domino. Pre-order it here.