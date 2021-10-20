Animal Collective – “Prester John”

It’s been five long years since we got a new Animal Collective album, but that’s about to change. Today, the experimental pop noisemakers have announced the follow-up to 2016’s Painting With. Titled Time Skiffs, the new one will be out February 4 via Domino. There’s also a vibey lead single, “Prester John,” which comes with a video. Hear “Prester John” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Dragon Slayer”

02 “Car Keys”

03 “Prester John”

04 “Strung With Everything”

05 “Walker”

06 “Cherokee”

07 “Passer-By”

08 “We Go Back”

09 “Royal And Desire”

Additionally, Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear have shared a run of spring 2022 tour dates in support of Time Skiffs.

03/08 Richmond, VA @ The National

03/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/11 North Adams, MA – Mass MOCA – Hunter Center

03/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/15 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/16 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/20 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/23 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/24 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/24 03/27 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/26 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Time Skiffs is out 2/4 via Domino. Pre-order it here.