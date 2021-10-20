Animal Collective – “Prester John”

October 20, 2021 By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been five long years since we got a new Animal Collective album, but that’s about to change. Today, the experimental pop noisemakers have announced the follow-up to 2016’s Painting With. Titled Time Skiffs, the new one will be out February 4 via Domino. There’s also a vibey lead single, “Prester John,” which comes with a video. Hear “Prester John” below.

TRACKLIST
01 “Dragon Slayer”
02 “Car Keys”
03 “Prester John”
04 “Strung With Everything”
05 “Walker”
06 “Cherokee”
07 “Passer-By”
08 “We Go Back”
09 “Royal And Desire”

Additionally, Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear have shared a run of spring 2022 tour dates in support of Time Skiffs.

03/08 Richmond, VA @ The National
03/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/11 North Adams, MA – Mass MOCA – Hunter Center
03/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/13 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/15 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/16 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
03/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/20 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/23 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/24 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/24 03/27 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/26 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Time Skiffs is out 2/4 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

