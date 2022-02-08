As with many musicians based in Philly’s indie scene, Empath’s members have clocked time with a lot of other bands. The one I keep thinking about, and the one that’s perhaps most indicative of the highs that the band is chasing, is All Dogs, the scrappy but assured (and sadly defunct) pop-punk band that Elicson played with for a while after connecting with them in Columbus. When Empath songs choose to go there, they remind me a lot of that band’s life-altering choruses. At times, Elicson’s delivery can sound reminiscent of All Dogs leader Maryn Jones, a low-key rumble that sneaks up and takes over. Some of the singles from Visitor, like “Passing Stranger” and “Born 100 Times” — the latter with its shouted-out chorus of “Is this the power you thought you had?/ You want it, you got it, oh yeah” — scratch the same itch for me that songs like “That Kind Of Girl” or Yowler’s “WTFK” do, a sort of weightless energy that is hard to describe and even harder to replicate.

Elicson’s lyrics are wordy and precise, and they spill out in a fervor. She sings about feeling displaced and disoriented, a visitor in her own life. “Elvis Comeback Special” is particularly poignant in this regard, as she gives herself up to someone but doesn’t receive anything in return: “My life is in your hands,” she sings. “Not that it matters at all.” Or this: “I return as if I’m expected and I feel unnerved and unprotected, I remember you, we do what people do/ Walk the dog in complete silence/ Open up and catch the meaning/ It’s surrounding you and I’m just passing through.” On “Passing Stranger,” she returns to her hometown only to be haunted by real people who feel like myths: “You used to ride in the backseat with the windows wide, counting the leaves/ The radio played blues all day/ Used to know a girl who lived just down the street/ At 17, you heard she had a child and in a few years she would overdose and die/ When you go back, you can’t unsee/ And remembering is like pulling up weeds.”

All this burbles just around the surface, clipped by the rest of the band’s intense waves of sound. Elicson’s voice is drawn more to the foreground on Visitor compared to Empath’s previous releases, but that still means that at any moment it can be swallowed up by the disorder surrounding her. When an Empath song hits that sweet spot — when Elicson shouts some nonsense chorus that makes perfect sense while Coon and Shanahan’s keyboards and synths pulsate and chime and Koloski bashes out what sounds like an entirely different tune — there are few things that feel more powerful. Though it sometimes sounds like they’re all fighting against each other, it’s clear Empath are a tight-knit crew. It takes a close connection to be able to yield such beauty out of chaos.

Visitor is out 2/11 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.

Other albums of note out this week:

• Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa (more on that one coming soon)

• Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

• Eddie Vedder’s Earthling

• Trentemøller’s Memoria

• Andy Bell’s Flicker

• Shamir’s Heterosexuality

• Vundabar’s Devil For The Fire

• Adam Miller’s Gateway

• Claire Rousay & More Eaze’s Never Stop Texting Me

• alt-J’s The Dream

• (fka British) Sea Power’s Everything Was Forever

• Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous

• Backslider’s Psychic Rot

• Cult Of Luna’s The Long Road North

• Napalm Deaths Resentment Is Always Seismic — A Final Throw Of Throes

• VOIVOD’s Synchro Anarchy

• Spring Silver’s I Could Get Used To This

• Joywave’s Cleanse

• Author & Punisher’s Krüller

• Zeal & Ardor’s Zeal & Ardor

• The Cactus Blossoms’ One Day

• Fort Romeau’s Beings Of Light

• Amos Lee’s Dreamland

• Frank Turner’s FTHC

• Ethan Iverson’s Every Note Is True

• Rick Braun’s Rick Braun

• Joe Nichols’ Good Day For Living

• Foxes’ The Kick

• Raveena’s Asha’s Awakening

• Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe

• Buke And Gase & Rahrah Gabor’s EP

• Anika’s Change: The Remixes EP