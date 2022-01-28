When “Drone Superstars” Go Hyperpop: An Interview With Claire Rousay & More Eaze

Claire Rousay and Mari Maurice (aka More Eaze) are two of the most beloved and ambitious experimental musicians to emerge in the past few years. The best friends have teamed up for a handful of releases that blur the lines between ambient, indie rock, and musique concrète. While the Texas artists’ work together is usually pretty oblique and bizarre, their latest album, Never Stop Texting Me, embraces the tropes of hyperpop and emo rap. “We’re very big Third Eye Blind fans,” Rousay playfully admits, after I comment that moments on the record strike me as borderline mall rock.

In 2021, San Antonio-based Rousay dominated the avant-garde music scene. She released three full-length records and a handful of singles, some of which exceeded the 25-minute mark. A lot of that output heavily relied on emotive field recordings and elongated drones. Her collaboration with More Eaze, An Afternoon Whine, was the most approachable of those projects. It featured withdrawn strings, alluring clicking noises, and spacey guitar chords.

Maurice, from Austin, is an accomplished musician in her own right and a member of bands including Lomelda and Alexalone. She’s currently on tour with the former. “There are more things in common with what we do than are necessarily apparent,” she says, comparing her own music to Lomelda’s. “As I’ve worked with the band more and more, we’re doing different things stylistically but approaching it in a similar way.” Maurice’s involvement with more straightforward acts shines through on her latest collaboration with Rousay, which sometimes flaunts a shoegaze energy that evokes Alexalone.

Never Stop Texting Me is united by a sonic palette that heavily utilizes overdriven guitars, propulsive percussion, and crystalline synthesizer sounds. “floor pt2” is melodic and euphoric, pairing a trap drum machine groove and arpeggiated keys. “camille” is blippy, warm, and pleasantly hazy. With its acoustic picking and swelling chords, “iphone2” brings to mind a goofy take on Lil Peep or Bladee. Some of the tracks on Never Stop Texting Me feel a bit like inside jokes between Rousay and Maurice. That’s exactly what makes it their most fun endeavor to date.

Today Rousay and More Eaze are sharing a third advance track from the album, “stairs.” The song is centered on a crunchy drum machine groove, sharp synthesizers, and jangly guitar chords. Rousay and Maurice trade verses and duet on the track, their voices shrouded in warm, distorted Auto-Tune. It’s one of the hardest-rocking moments on Never Stop Texting Me, recalling artists like Slowdive and the Stone Roses. Below, read our conversation and check out “stairs.”

<a href="https://orangemilkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/never-stop-texting-me">Never Stop Texting Me by Claire Rousay and More Eaze</a>

You two are famously close friends. Can you tell me your personal backstory?

MARI MAURICE: We met initially because I had an old band and was looking for a drummer. One of my bandmates was going to play drums, but at the last minute was, like, “You know what, I don’t physically own a drum kit and also I’m not very good. You should just just ask my friend Claire to do it.” We started playing together through that and eventually started collaborating on a more equal level as the years went on and our interests became more and more aligned.

You two work together a fair amount, but the outcome has previously been pretty ambient and experimental. These songs are comparatively super poppy and feel more straightforward. I’m curious what inspired the sonic shift.

CLAIRE ROUSAY: I feel like Mari and I are both writing the same kind of songs at the same time. We have this thing where we’re always into the same thing at the same time, but sometimes we haven’t communicated it yet. This is one of those, where we both started making the same kind of music at the same time independently. I’m not good enough to make a whole song, so I’ll send songs to Mari and be, like, “Can you fill in the back half of it?” The role wasn’t necessarily reversed, but we both started working on that similar kind of material in that same kind of way. It led us to a more poppy territory. Each half on the record [was started by one person or the other]. Half the tracks are Mari tracks and half the tracks are Claire tracks.

MAURICE: They’re both equally co-produced, but one of us starts the idea and the next will jump on and flesh it out and work on the arrangements. We didn’t really dive into this territory until Claire sent “kyle.” Then we were, like, “This is so fun,” and just kind of kept fleshing it out. We’re always working on a bunch of projects at once because we were making An Afternoon Whine while we were working on this album. Everything was informing each other, and some things went to An Afternoon Whine, and some things went to Never Stop Texting Me.