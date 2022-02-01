Graham Nash has joined former bandmate Neil Young and former girlfriend Joni Mitchell in asking Spotify to remove his music from their streaming service as a form of protest against COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, a Spotify exclusive. Rogan has objected to the use of the word “misinformation” but has agreed to new disclaimers implemented by Spotify.

In a statement to press, Nash writes:

Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service. There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.

In a longer version of the statement on Instagram, he adds:

It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world. Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large.

Nils Lofgren, who plays with Young in Crazy Horse, also removed his music from Spotify in solidarity with Young. India.Arie announced today that she is removing her music from the platform to protest Rogan’s “language around race.”

Elsewhere in the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young extended universe…