Last year, Illuminati Hotties released their sophomore album, Let Me Do One More, which was our Album Of The Week when it came out. Next week, Sarah Tudzin is embarking on an extensive tour in support of it, and today she’s sharing a one-off track called “Sandwich Sharer,” which starts off atmospheric but very quickly ramps up into a sunny and emphatic chorus.

“‘Sandwich Sharer’ was very much written at the precipice of unknowns – I was seeking a teammate at a time where I felt swayed by nostalgia for youth as opposed to the reality of the momentum of life,” Tudzin said in a statement. “And it feels so good to be close to someone who knows you so well it’s like you finish each others’… sandwiches.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/08 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s%

02/09 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room%

02/10 Palo Alto, CA @ Stanford

02/11 San Francisco @ The Chapel*&

02/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell*&

02/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon*&

02/14 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole*&

02/16 Austin, TX @ Antone’s*&

02/17 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips*&

02/18 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*&

02/19 Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records*&

02/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Purgatory*&

02/21 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall*&

02/22 Washington, DC @ Black Cat*&

02/24 @ New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*&

02/25 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair^&

02/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^&

02/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit^&

02/28 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^&

03/02 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern^&

03/03 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch^&

03/04 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^&

03/05 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo^&

03/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry^&

03/10 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret^&

03/11 Seattle, WA @ Neumos^&

03/12 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios^&

04/25 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimplae

04/26 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar (Vega)

04/27 Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

04/28 Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

04/30 Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN

05/01 Oberhausen, DE @ Glub Gdanska

05/02 Luxembourg City, LU @ Rotondes

05/04 London, UK @ Moth Club – Sold Out

05/05 Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

05/06 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

05/07 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/09 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/10 Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

05/11 Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

05/12 05/13 @ Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/14 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

05/15 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

05/16 London, UK @ Moth Club

05/18 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/19 Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloofbar)

05/20 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

05/21 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

*w/ Katy Kirby

^w/ Pom Pom Squad

& w/Fenne Lily

% w/Mini Trees

“sandwich sharer” is out now via Snack Shack Records.