Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

Failure are the latest act to announce that they will be removing their music from Spotify, following similar announcements earlier today from Graham Nash and India.Arie. The cult alt-rock band — who released a new album called Wild Type Droid last year — cited Spotify’s policies regarding COVID-19 misinformation as their reason for leaving the platform, which is what led Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to pull their music from the streaming service. But in a statement published to their Facebook page, Failure also talked about Spotify’s underpayment of artists.

“Until now, our ambivalence about Spotify has been based on their draconian royalty calculation which essentially gives artists a microscopic fraction of the money being generated by their music on the platform,” the band wrote. “We’ve all seen the stories of just how little Spotify pays artists whose product powers their entire business model. It’s been a scam for artists since the beginning, following in the tradition of the major label model which preceded it.”

“But artists who want to have their music heard by the most ears possible have had an tough decision to make,” they continued. “Do we give our music to a company that devalues our product to the point where royalty checks from Spotify have become the butt of humorous memes, or do we withhold our music from the platform and supposedly miss out on an ‘entire generation of music listeners?'”

Their catalog is available on Bandcamp.

Here is Failure’s full statement: