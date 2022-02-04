Liam Gallagher – “Everything’s Electric” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

Back in October, Liam Gallagher announced his third solo album: C’mon You Know, his first solo outing since 2019’s Why Me? Why Not?. Today, he’s shared its first single, “Everything’s Electric,” which was co-written by Dave Grohl (who also performs drums on the track and has not yet succeeded in reuniting Oasis) and produced by Greg Kurstin.

Moving forward, Gallagher is set to perform “Everything’s Electric” at next week’s BRIT Awards. Come the summer, he has two sold-out shows scheduled for June at Knebworth Park in the UK. Listen to “Everything’s Electric” below.

C’mon You Know is out 5/27 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.