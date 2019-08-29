Noel Gallagher Wants To Start A Petition To Get Foo Fighters To Split Up

Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe came out 25 years ago today. Happy birthday, Definitely Maybe! And, as Consequence Of Sound reports, Foo Fighters are celebrating the occasion by trying to get Oasis to reunite.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins decorated his bass drum with a picture of the Gallagher brothers during the band’s headlining set at Reading Festival last weekend. “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?” he told the crowd. “We’re trying,” frontman Dave Grohl added. “How many people wanna see Oasis fucking play a show?”

Noel Gallagher responded at his own concert in San Diego last night, because of course he did. “Any Oasis fans in the house? Fuckin’ love that shit,” he joked to the audience. “Is anyone gonna sign the petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up. If that would be at all possible.”

His brother Liam, on the other hand, has been busy working on the script for Oasis: The Musical.