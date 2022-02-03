It’s crazy to think that Kamasi Washington, by far the most famous and acclaimed jazz musician of his generation, had not performed on US television before last night. Or, at least, it’s crazy until you think about the general lack of overlap between ambitious astral jazz epics and American television programming. In any case, when Kamasi Washington did musical-guest duties on last night’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon billed it as Washington’s TV debut, although he was on Later… With Jools Holland in 2018.

Yesterday, Kamasi Washington released a sprawling, powerful track called “The Garden Path.” On Fallon last night, Washington led a vast ensemble through a slightly abridged version of that song. Washington crammed the stage full of musicians — multiple backup singers, multiple percussionists, a flautist, a DJ. Washington tends to tour with a lot of musicians, but I’ve never seen him play live with that many. Late-night performances can be routine, but Kamasi Washington and his band really turned that into a moment. Watch it below.

“The Garden Path” is out now on Shoto Mas.