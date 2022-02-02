Kamasi Washington – “The Garden Path”

Kamasi Washington is back. Following last year’s Music For The Movement track “Sun Kissed Child” and the recent Metallica Blacklist cover “My Friend Of Misery,” the contemporary jazz heavyweight is returning with a brand new song called “The Garden Path.”

“The world feels turned upside down,” says Washington of the song. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Tonight, Kamasi Washington will perform “The Garden Path” for the first time ever in his late-night television debut — somehow he’s apparently never played late-night before! — on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to “The Garden Path” below.