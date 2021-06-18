Kamasi Washington – “Sun Kissed Child”

Young jazz great Kamasi Washington recently scored the Netflix Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, helped cover Marvin Gaye at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, and took part in Terrace Martin’s supergroup Dinner Party, which released an album late last year. Today, Washington has come out with a new single of his own, a lovely and optimistic blissout called “Sun Kissed Child.”

“Sun Kissed Child” has come out as part of the new EP Liberated, the latest installment in the Undefeated-sponsored Music For The Movement series. (Technically, I guess that means ESPN is putting out the new Kamasi Washington song.) That EP also includes a Common/Cordae collaboration, as well as new tracks from Yara Shahidi, Lucky Daye, and Chlöe Bailey.

“Sun Kissed Child” stands just fine on its own. The song stretches out for eight minutes, and it’s got a slinky, funky backbeat and a whole lot of slow-building horn solos. A singer, presumably regular collaborator Patrice Quinn, describes the “world of possibility” laid out in front of a little kid. It’s beautiful. Listen below.

The Liberated EP is out now on Hollywood Records.