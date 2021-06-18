Kamasi Washington – “Sun Kissed Child”

New Music June 18, 2021 9:42 AM By Tom Breihan

Kamasi Washington – “Sun Kissed Child”

New Music June 18, 2021 9:42 AM By Tom Breihan

Young jazz great Kamasi Washington recently scored the Netflix Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, helped cover Marvin Gaye at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, and took part in Terrace Martin’s supergroup Dinner Party, which released an album late last year. Today, Washington has come out with a new single of his own, a lovely and optimistic blissout called “Sun Kissed Child.”

“Sun Kissed Child” has come out as part of the new EP Liberated, the latest installment in the Undefeated-sponsored Music For The Movement series. (Technically, I guess that means ESPN is putting out the new Kamasi Washington song.) That EP also includes a Common/Cordae collaboration, as well as new tracks from Yara Shahidi, Lucky Daye, and Chlöe Bailey.

“Sun Kissed Child” stands just fine on its own. The song stretches out for eight minutes, and it’s got a slinky, funky backbeat and a whole lot of slow-building horn solos. A singer, presumably regular collaborator Patrice Quinn, describes the “world of possibility” laid out in front of a little kid. It’s beautiful. Listen below.

The Liberated EP is out now on Hollywood Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative”

    17 hours ago

    Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

    2 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest