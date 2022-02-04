Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, & Chris Chaney’s NHC Cover Level 42 & Pink Floyd On New EP

New Music February 4, 2022 12:28 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music February 4, 2022 12:28 AM By Chris DeVille

NHC is the new rock supergroup matching Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with Hawkins on lead vocals. They announced their existence with two songs in September and returned with two more songs in November. Today they’ve got four more tracks for us, delivered in the form of a debut EP.

Titled Intakes & Outtakes, the EP comprises two more NHC originals, “One And The Same” and “I Could Be Someone Else,” plus covers of Level 42’s “Something About You” and Pink Floyd’s “Fearless.” In a press release, Hawkins explains, “If you can’t see the connection between what we do, what Pink Floyd does, and what Level 42 did well then you’re just not getting it. We had tons of fun as usual creating these little gems.”

Check out Intakes & Outtakes below and see if you get it.

