Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, & Chris Chaney Release Two Songs As NHC

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney have formed a new band called NHC. (Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney — get it?) The Los Angeles rockers, of course, have some history: both Navarro and Chaney are in Jane’s Addiction, and Chaney and Hawkins played together in Alanas Morissette’s touring band back in the day. Plus, Chaney has helped Hawkins out with his …And The Coattail Riders group. Suffice to say these dudes know each other.

Today, NHC are releasing their first two tracks, “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On.” The band will make their live debut at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in a couple weeks. For NHC, Hawkins does lead vocals and drums, Navarro plays guitar, and Chaney is on bass.

Listen to both tracks below.