In a couple of months, Band To Watch Wet Leg will release their much-hyped self-titled debut. In the last few weeks, they’ve been added to the 2022 SXSW lineup, covered Madonna, and dropped a new video for “Oh No.” Now, the Isle Of Wight duo have dropped an acoustic version of “Wet Dream” for an Apple Music Home Session, plus a cover of Irish singer Ronan Keating’s “Life Is a Rollercoaster.”

“I think we chose to cover ‘Life Is a Rollercoaster’ just because we felt like we could relate to the sentiment of it,” Rhian Teasdale says. “Kinda goes hand-in-hand with another motto that we live by, of ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway.’ It’s been such a wild and unexpected ride for us since starting Wet Leg, and we’re all ’90s babies, so we’ve grown up with Ronan Keating on the radio—so it seemed appropriate.”

Listen to Wet Leg cover Ronan Keating’s “Life Is a Rollercoaster” below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is out 4/8 on Domino.