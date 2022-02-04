Wet Leg – “Life Is A Rollercoaster” (Ronan Keating Cover)

New Music February 4, 2022 10:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Wet Leg – “Life Is A Rollercoaster” (Ronan Keating Cover)

New Music February 4, 2022 10:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In a couple of months, Band To Watch Wet Leg will release their much-hyped self-titled debut. In the last few weeks, they’ve been added to the 2022 SXSW lineup, covered Madonna, and dropped a new video for “Oh No.” Now, the Isle Of Wight duo have dropped an acoustic version of “Wet Dream” for an Apple Music Home Session, plus a cover of Irish singer Ronan Keating’s “Life Is a Rollercoaster.”

“I think we chose to cover ‘Life Is a Rollercoaster’ just because we felt like we could relate to the sentiment of it,” Rhian Teasdale says. “Kinda goes hand-in-hand with another motto that we live by, of ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway.’ It’s been such a wild and unexpected ride for us since starting Wet Leg, and we’re all ’90s babies, so we’ve grown up with Ronan Keating on the radio—so it seemed appropriate.”

Listen to Wet Leg cover Ronan Keating’s “Life Is a Rollercoaster” below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is out 4/8 on Domino.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    4 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

    21 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest