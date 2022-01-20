Wet Leg – “Material Girl” (Madonna Cover)

Wet Leg – “Material Girl” (Madonna Cover)

Band To Watch Wet Leg are gearing up to release their debut self-titled studio album in April, and they’ve released a handful of super-strong singles already: “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No.” Last month, they made a spectacular debut TV performance on Seth Meyers, and now they’ve stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a totally off-kilter cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Over sludgy guitar and dizzying effects, lead singer Rhian Teasdale’s vocals slip in and out of melody and talk-singing. Check it out below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is out 4/8 on Domino.

