Neil Young Tells Spotify Staff To Quit: “Daniel Ek Is Your Problem — Not Joe Rogan”

Weeks after demanding that Spotify remove his catalog due to the platform “spreading fake information about vaccines,” Neil Young has posted another statement regarding Spotify. Urging the company’s employees to quit their jobs and content creators to remove their work from the streaming platform, Young wrote: “Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them.”

Young also encouraged his followers to remove their money from major American banks like Citi, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank Of America “for their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing.” Additionally, Young clarified that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is the “big problem,” as opposed to podcaster Joe Rogan. “Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity.”

Read Young’s full statement below:

In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers. Find a good clean place to support with your monthly checks. You have the real power. Use it. To the baby boomers, I say 70 percent of the country’s financial assets are in your hands compared with just about 5 percent for millennials. You and I need to lead. In our age of Climate Chaos, I say ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth. For their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing, I say take your money from the accounts of these American banks today: Chase

Citi

Bank of America

Wells Fargo Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them. You have the power to change the world. We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history. To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this:

You must be able to find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art. To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity. Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation. Look, one last time – at the statements EK has made.Then be free and take the good path.

Over the weekend, Spotify removed 71 older episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience — not because of COVID misinformation but because of racial slurs — while Rogan offered a video apology for the way he’s discussed race in the past. Addressing the situation, Ek sent a note to the Spotify staff where he condemned Rogan’s use of racist language: “Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful — I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company.” Ek also said that Rogan made the decision to remove those old episodes of his show.

Since having his music pulled from Spotify, Young has inspired other artists and content creators to leave as well, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Failure, Graham Nash, India.Arie, Nils Lofgren, and writer, podcaster, and social commentator Roxanne Gay.

Meanwhile, the conservative-leaning video-sharing site Rumble offered Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify, with their CEO tweeting: “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”