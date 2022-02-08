Something cold fell out of the sky this morning. Pusha T has lately been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2018’s great Kanye West-produced Daytona. At one point, Pusha said that Kanye and old collaborators the Neptunes were producing his whole new album, but that was back in 2020, so who knows where things have gone since then. In the past couple of years, Pusha has mostly shown up in a guest capacity, even when he’s the lead artist on the song. (The last time we posted new Pusha music, it was “Misfit Toys,” a collaboration with EDM producer Mako from the Netflix show Arcane.) But on his latest single, Pusha T is giving us real Pusha T music.

After a little bit of teasing, Pusha’s new single “Diet Coke” arrived this morning. It’s a banger. Kanye West and his old friend 88-Keys produced “Diet Coke,” and it’s got a bone-hard boom-bap beat that chops up a Fat Joe sample on the hook. And on the track, Pusha sounds cold-blooded. As with so many of Pusha’s best songs, “Diet Coke” is all about the cocaine trade. As on so many of Pusha’s best songs, this one is full of mythic boasts, delivered with a chest full of confidence and condescension: “Everybody get it off the boat, right?/ But only I can really have a snow fight.” It’s nasty.

The “Diet Coke” video features Pusha and Kanye West together in crisp black-and-white, stunting against a plain white void. The whole thing works as a visual riff on Hype Williams’ classic video for Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear” remix. Watch the “Diet Coke” video below.

“Diet Coke” is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.