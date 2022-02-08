This morning, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for this year’s Oscars, and Jonny Greenwood finally got his. His score for Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog is up for Best Original Score against Nicholas Brittell for Don’t Look Up, Hans Zimmer for Dune, Germaine Franco for Encanto, and Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers. This is Greenwood’s second nomination; he was previously up for Phantom Thread.

The Best Original Song category is a fascinating pileup, as it so often is. Van Morrison, somehow, is nominated for an Oscar in a year where his public persona was defined by extreme resistance to anything that might limit the spread of COVID. Morrison is up for “Down To Joy,” from Belfast. He’s up against Beyoncé, who’s nominated for co-writing “Be Alive,” from King Richard, with producer DIXSON. Billie Eilish is nominated for her Bond theme “No Time To Die,” which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas and which is about five million years old. Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for “Dos Oruguitas,” which comes from Encanto but which is not the Encanto song that everyone knows. Also, superstar songwriter Diane Warren, who has never won an Oscar, has been nominated for “Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days. It’s her 13th nomination. She’s the most-nominated woman who’s never won an Oscar.

Licorice Pizza and House Of Gucci are both up for a number of awards, but stars Alana Haim and Lady Gaga were not nominated. But the Roots’ ?uestlove now has an Oscar nomination; he’s up for Best Documentary for directing Summer Of Soul.